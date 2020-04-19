370 factories fail to pay workers within deadline





The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments has made a list of the factories and attached it with a letter to the Labour and Employment Ministry on Saturday.

The department's Director General Shib Nath Roy said in the letter that they made the list with data from the offices of its 23 deputy inspectors general, according to an official.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian in a statement on April 13 said the factories who would not pay the workers within the deadline will face legal action.

The government has announced a Tk 50 billion bailout package for the exporting sectors to pay workers. Most of the funds are supposed to go to the readymade garment sector that contributes more than 80 percent to total export.

But a day after the deadline ended, garment exporters' lobbying group BGMEA said around 100,000 workers of over 200 factories were yet to be paid as protests and wait for back-pay continued.

-Bdnews24.com























