SureCash fires 108 staff amid Covid-19 outbreak





Those employees suddenly received phone calls from the company's Human Resources Department on April 9 and learned that their services were no longer needed, said a source of the company.

The organization did not even notify its fired workers when they would collect their wages and other compensations as per the service rule.

A 'SureCash' sacked Area Manager said, "It was very shocking for me to learn that I have lost my job at this hard time of Coronavirus outbreak."

"I'm also worried about my payment for this month. How will I to live during this hard time with my family?" he posed a question.

SureCash said in an official statement on Wednesday that the company had been working for the last six to seven months to boost operating performance to offer better services to its 20 million customers around the country and to restructure the sales department.

"So some of the roles have to be eliminated and unfortunately this is happening at this difficult moment," read the statement sent by SureCash's Marketing Relation Head Mashrur Hassan Mim.

SureCash started commercial operations in 2015. It is an open payment network in partnership with four local banks, including one of the largest state-owned banks and more than 1,000 payment partners.

So far, SureCash has invested Tk200 crore in this market, read the statement.

The mobile financial platform is now providing technology support to state-owned Rupali Bank for operating mobile banking services to provide stipend for primary education.

More than one crore mobile financial services (MFS) accounts of Rupali Bank are being managed by SureCash.

Bangladesh Commercial Bank, Jamuna Bank and First Security Islami Bank are also operating MFS accounts jointly with SureCash. Recently, National Commerce and Credit (NCC) Bank ended its partnership with SureCash.





















