Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 April, 2020, 1:47 PM
latest B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed      
Home Back Page

SureCash fires 108 staff amid Covid-19 outbreak

Published : Sunday, 19 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

'SureCash', a Progoti Systems Ltd's mobile financial platform (MFS), has recently fired 108 permanent employees amid Coronavirus outbreak in the country.
Those employees suddenly received phone calls from the company's Human Resources Department on April 9 and learned that their services were no longer needed, said a source of the company.
The organization did not even notify its fired workers when they would collect their wages and other compensations as per the service rule.
A 'SureCash' sacked Area Manager said, "It was very shocking for me to learn that I have lost my job at this hard time of Coronavirus outbreak."
"I'm also worried about my payment for this month. How will I to live during this hard time with my family?" he posed a question.
SureCash said in an official statement on Wednesday that the company had been working for the last six to seven months to boost operating performance to offer better services to its 20 million customers around the country and to restructure the sales department.
"So some of the roles have to be eliminated and unfortunately this is happening at this difficult moment," read the statement sent by SureCash's Marketing Relation Head Mashrur Hassan Mim.
SureCash started commercial operations in 2015. It is an open payment network in partnership with four local banks, including one of the largest state-owned banks and more than 1,000 payment partners.
So far, SureCash has invested Tk200 crore in this market, read the statement.
The mobile financial platform is now providing technology support to state-owned Rupali Bank for operating mobile banking services to provide stipend for primary education.
More than one crore mobile financial services (MFS) accounts of Rupali Bank are being managed by SureCash.
Bangladesh Commercial Bank, Jamuna Bank and First Security Islami Bank are also operating MFS accounts jointly with SureCash. Recently, National Commerce and Credit (NCC) Bank ended its partnership with SureCash.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
KMCH doctor tests positive for coronavirus
Fourth chartered fight for US citizens likely to leave Apr 21
Coronavirus: Japan docs warn of health system ‘break down’ as cases surge
Lightning kills 4 in Sunamganj
BD expats to return in phases to ensure quarantine: FM
Law Minister’s mother passes away
Flash floods in NE region likely Apr-end
370 factories fail to pay workers within deadline


Latest News
3 doctors of Barishal SBMCH test positive for COVID-19
Nat'l advisory body formed to tackle virus challenges
AL leader distributes rice among poor people in Naogaon
14 more people fined in Khulna for violating coronavirus guidelines
One held with Yaba tablets
B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed
Man fined for taking money from poor offering govt allowance
Ansari janaza in B'baria: 8 villages on lockdown
Europe’s virus toll tops 100,000 as protests spread in US
Man’s hanging body recovered in Joypurhat
Most Read News
Lockdown violators to face 6-month jail
Thousands join janaza in B'baria, Sarail OC withdrawn
Minister's gunman kills man on suspicion of illicit ties with wife!
Minister Anisul Huq's mother dies
Bangladesh records 9 more coronavirus deaths, toll rises to 84
Quarantine, stress and COVID-19
Bound by rules, army in tough battle against COVID-19
UN: 32 killed in Myanmar clash
Why we succumbed to British plunders?
Saudi Grand Mufti says Tarabi, Eid prayers to be done at home amid coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft