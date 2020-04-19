Video
Sunday, 19 April, 2020
latest B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed      
Back Page

First special flight with UK citizens leaves Dhaka Apr 21

Published : Sunday, 19 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Diplomatic Correspondent

The first special chartered flight for the UK citizens and their families to return their homes from Bangladesh will leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on April 21, according to the British High Commission in Dhaka.
"The first flight will run on Tuesday (April 21) and the rest three flights will leave Dhaka on April 23, 25, and 26," British High Commissioner in Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson in a video message said on Saturday.
Mentioning that a lot of British visitors to Bangladesh are in Sylhet, the high commissioner said they will organize shuttle flights to take people from Sylhet to Dhaka to board the onward flights to the UK.
"We have worked very hard to keep the cost of these flights as low as we can… the price per head will be o600 whether you're starting in Dhaka or Sylhet," Dickson said. The UK government has arranged four chartered flights of British Airways starting April 21 to take back its nationals who have been stranded here due to flight suspension amid outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Only British citizens and permanent residents can avail these flights and they can book their tickets through Corporate Travel Management (CTM).
All have been requested to carry hard copies of flight confirmation and passports while travelling to Dhaka or Sylhet Airport, a travel advice issued by the high commission here said.


