Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 April, 2020, 1:46 PM
latest B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed      
Home Sports

England's Moeen ready to return to Tests despite 'scapegoat' past

Published : Sunday, 19 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

England's Moeen ready to return to Tests despite 'scapegoat' past

England's Moeen ready to return to Tests despite 'scapegoat' past

LONDON, APRIL 18: Moeen Ali says he is ready to return to Test action for England after a self-imposed exile from the red-ball game despite having been made to feel like "a scapegoat" in the past.
All-rounder Moeen missed the Test matches during England's winter tours of New Zealand and South Africa after taking a spell away from the longest format of the game.
The 32-year-old, who continued to play limited overs matches for England, has been reflecting on his absence during the coronavirus lockdown and suggested he would be willing to return to Tests if selected when cricket eventually resumes.
"I think I'd probably be ready (to play Test cricket) now, to be honest. Clearly I would have to be playing well and win a spot back on merit," Moeen told the Guardian.
"But in terms of being available - and obviously I'm speaking hypothetically - if there was a Test match tomorrow and I got the call, I'd say 'yes'.
"We're all missing cricket right now and coronavirus makes you realise what you love. It could take out the whole summer and that would be a big thing."
Moeen was dropped after the first Test against Australia last year and admitted to feeling like a scapegoat.
He has played 60 Tests for England, scoring five centuries and taking 181 wickets.
"When you find yourself surrounded by a few negative comments, somehow it's all you can focus on. You have to be mentally stronger and filter more of it out," Moeen said.
"It's almost been a case of forgiving anyone who has ever said anything I didn't like and now looking to start afresh when we get back playing.
"I may have felt a scapegoat at times in the past but I'm over it now. It's time to move on."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier League return date still not clear, says Brady
What now for cricket in 2020?
Don't write off Dhoni, he still has plenty to offer: Hussain
England's Moeen ready to return to Tests despite 'scapegoat' past
Social distancing ‘must’ for a longer period, says Devon Malcolm
Shakib names three bowlers as toughest to deal with
Drogba joins effort to distribute aid to poor in Ivory Coast
Come forward to help poor, Shakib urges rich


Latest News
3 doctors of Barishal SBMCH test positive for COVID-19
Nat'l advisory body formed to tackle virus challenges
AL leader distributes rice among poor people in Naogaon
14 more people fined in Khulna for violating coronavirus guidelines
One held with Yaba tablets
B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed
Man fined for taking money from poor offering govt allowance
Ansari janaza in B'baria: 8 villages on lockdown
Europe’s virus toll tops 100,000 as protests spread in US
Man’s hanging body recovered in Joypurhat
Most Read News
Lockdown violators to face 6-month jail
Thousands join janaza in B'baria, Sarail OC withdrawn
Minister's gunman kills man on suspicion of illicit ties with wife!
Minister Anisul Huq's mother dies
Bangladesh records 9 more coronavirus deaths, toll rises to 84
Quarantine, stress and COVID-19
Bound by rules, army in tough battle against COVID-19
UN: 32 killed in Myanmar clash
Why we succumbed to British plunders?
Saudi Grand Mufti says Tarabi, Eid prayers to be done at home amid coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft