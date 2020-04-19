Video
Sunday, 19 April, 2020, 1:46 PM
B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed      
Social distancing ‘must’ for a longer period, says Devon Malcolm

Published : Sunday, 19 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
BIPIN  DANI

Former England fast bowler Devon Malcolm (Jamaica-born), who lost his father Albert earlier this month because of Covid-19 believes that social distancing must be observed for many more days even when the virus effects are diminished.
Speaking exclusively over telephone from England, the 57-year-old former right-arm fast bowler said, "whenever we get back to playing cricket, we will have to still observe society distancing".
 "I was devastated losing my Dad to COVID-19. Despite his underlying medical conditions he otherwise was in good condition".
"It was good to see the British government now prioritising care homes by having testing and protective equipment for care workers to minimise the spread of COVID-19 to residents in care homes".
"This (Corona) truly will end when a vaccine is developed", he further added.
No saliva
"As for keeping the cricket ball in good condition and shining, I would suggest you don't have to apply saliva on the ball, you can easily apply perspiration instead! That's what I always do anyway".
"The fact is normally grounds-man always apply various chemicals on the grass anyway.. ", he signed off.
Devon Malcolm played 40 Tests and 10 ODIs' for his adopted country-England.















« PreviousNext »

