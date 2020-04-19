Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 April, 2020, 1:46 PM
latest B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed      
Home Sports

Come forward to help poor, Shakib urges rich

Published : Sunday, 19 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Come forward to help poor, Shakib urges rich

Come forward to help poor, Shakib urges rich

Bangladeshi celebrated all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has urged the affluent section to help the country's distressed people in this time of coronavirus crisis.
He made the call coming live in the Facebook page of 'The Shakib Al Hasan Foundation' on Friday evening.
Shakib called upon the rich to stand by people individually or through his charity foundation in this crucial situation by donating to 'The Shakib Al Hasan Foundation' (www.sahfbd.com).
Shakib's foundation will provide the poor with food and PPE to frontline fighters -- doctors, nurses and other supporting staff.
The all-rounder made people aware about coronavirus and rolled out various initiatives of his foundation to battle against the disease.
The celebrated all-rounder is now staying in the USA with his family and he is going to be blessed with his 2nd baby very soon.
Shakib, who is now facing a two-year ban (with one year suspended) from cricket sapped by the International Cricket Council (ICC), went on self-isolation in a hotel after he reached the USA on March 21 amid the outbreak of Covid-19.
In a video message during the self-isolation, Shakib announced to form a charity organisation named 'The Shakib Al Hasan Foundation'.
The foundation has already started functioning in a banner of "Mission Save Bangladesh" to support distressed people of Bangladesh.
He had also urged his fans, followers and fellow Bangladeshis to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
In the Facebook live, Shakib further urged people to follow the simple guidelines to protect themselves from getting infected with the disease.
The prolific all-rounder feels by spreading more awareness, all can keep the country safe. "By following some simple steps, I think we can be free from this disease and keep our country safe from it."     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier League return date still not clear, says Brady
What now for cricket in 2020?
Don't write off Dhoni, he still has plenty to offer: Hussain
England's Moeen ready to return to Tests despite 'scapegoat' past
Social distancing ‘must’ for a longer period, says Devon Malcolm
Shakib names three bowlers as toughest to deal with
Drogba joins effort to distribute aid to poor in Ivory Coast
Come forward to help poor, Shakib urges rich


Latest News
3 doctors of Barishal SBMCH test positive for COVID-19
Nat'l advisory body formed to tackle virus challenges
AL leader distributes rice among poor people in Naogaon
14 more people fined in Khulna for violating coronavirus guidelines
One held with Yaba tablets
B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed
Man fined for taking money from poor offering govt allowance
Ansari janaza in B'baria: 8 villages on lockdown
Europe’s virus toll tops 100,000 as protests spread in US
Man’s hanging body recovered in Joypurhat
Most Read News
Lockdown violators to face 6-month jail
Thousands join janaza in B'baria, Sarail OC withdrawn
Minister's gunman kills man on suspicion of illicit ties with wife!
Minister Anisul Huq's mother dies
Bangladesh records 9 more coronavirus deaths, toll rises to 84
Quarantine, stress and COVID-19
Bound by rules, army in tough battle against COVID-19
UN: 32 killed in Myanmar clash
Why we succumbed to British plunders?
Saudi Grand Mufti says Tarabi, Eid prayers to be done at home amid coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft