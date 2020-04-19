

Come forward to help poor, Shakib urges rich

He made the call coming live in the Facebook page of 'The Shakib Al Hasan Foundation' on Friday evening.

Shakib called upon the rich to stand by people individually or through his charity foundation in this crucial situation by donating to 'The Shakib Al Hasan Foundation' (www.sahfbd.com).

Shakib's foundation will provide the poor with food and PPE to frontline fighters -- doctors, nurses and other supporting staff.

The all-rounder made people aware about coronavirus and rolled out various initiatives of his foundation to battle against the disease.

The celebrated all-rounder is now staying in the USA with his family and he is going to be blessed with his 2nd baby very soon.

Shakib, who is now facing a two-year ban (with one year suspended) from cricket sapped by the International Cricket Council (ICC), went on self-isolation in a hotel after he reached the USA on March 21 amid the outbreak of Covid-19.

In a video message during the self-isolation, Shakib announced to form a charity organisation named 'The Shakib Al Hasan Foundation'.

The foundation has already started functioning in a banner of "Mission Save Bangladesh" to support distressed people of Bangladesh.

He had also urged his fans, followers and fellow Bangladeshis to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In the Facebook live, Shakib further urged people to follow the simple guidelines to protect themselves from getting infected with the disease.

The prolific all-rounder feels by spreading more awareness, all can keep the country safe. "By following some simple steps, I think we can be free from this disease and keep our country safe from it." -UNB





















