Coronavirus: Latest global developments





More than 150,000 dead

There have been more than 2,207,730 reported COVID-19 infections around the world, from which 150,142 people have died, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT Friday based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths of any country with 34,575 fatalities.

China denies 'concealment'

Amid growing criticism from world leaders for its handling of the pandemic, China raises by 50 percent the toll for Wuhan city where the coronavirus first emerged, pushing the nationwide death toll up sharply to 4,632.

"There has never been any concealment" a foreign ministry spokesman says. The additional deaths in Wuhan were cases that were "mistakenly reported" or missed entirely, Beijing says.

'Under control' in Germany

The pandemic is "under control" in Germany, says health minister Jens Spahn, as the country prepares to ease lockdown measures and increase output of protective masks.

Germany's key person-to-person infection rate has dropped to 0.7 percent for the first time, according to the Robert Koch Institute, a sign the disease is losing steam there.

Italy: record recoveries

Italy says a record 2,563 people have recovered in one day.

Nearly 17,000 medics have been infected with the virus, two thirds of whom are women, its public health institute reveals. They represent one tenth of infections in the world's second worst hit country.

Thousand French sailors infected

Nearly half of the 2,300 sailors who were aboard France's prized Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier and support ships when a coronavirus outbreak occurred at sea have tested positive for the virus, the defence minister says.

4.5 billion confined

At least 4.5 billion people, or almost 58 percent of the world's population is called on or forced by authorities to stay at home in at least 110 countries or territories, according to an AFP database on Friday. -AFP



































