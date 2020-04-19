Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 April, 2020, 1:46 PM
latest B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed      
Home Foreign News

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Published : Sunday, 19 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

PARIS, Apr 18: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
More than 150,000 dead
There have been more than 2,207,730 reported COVID-19 infections around the world, from which 150,142 people have died, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT Friday based on official sources.
The United States has the most deaths of any country with 34,575 fatalities.
China denies 'concealment'
Amid growing criticism from world leaders for its handling of the pandemic, China raises by 50 percent the toll for Wuhan city where the coronavirus first emerged, pushing the nationwide death toll up sharply to 4,632.
"There has never been any concealment" a foreign ministry spokesman says. The additional deaths in Wuhan were cases that were "mistakenly reported" or missed entirely, Beijing says.
'Under control' in Germany
The pandemic is "under control" in Germany, says health minister Jens Spahn, as the country prepares to ease lockdown measures and increase output of protective masks.
Germany's key person-to-person infection rate has dropped to 0.7 percent for the first time, according to the Robert Koch Institute, a sign the disease is losing steam there.
Italy: record recoveries
Italy says a record 2,563 people have recovered in one day.
Nearly 17,000 medics have been infected with the virus, two thirds of whom are women, its public health institute reveals. They represent one tenth of infections in the world's second worst hit country.
Thousand French sailors infected
Nearly half of the 2,300 sailors who were aboard France's prized Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier and support ships when a coronavirus outbreak occurred at sea have tested positive for the virus, the defence minister says.
4.5 billion confined
At least 4.5 billion people, or almost 58 percent of the world's population is called on or forced by authorities to stay at home in at least 110 countries or territories, according to an AFP database on Friday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin orders daily corona projections as Russia’s tally nears 37,000
Global virus deaths pass 150,000 as Trump says China hiding toll
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Macron, Putin mull UNSC video-summit
Lockdown hampers cyclone relief, cruise ship leaves Australia
Saudi princess pleads for release from prison
WWII veteran, 99, raises £18m for UK health workers
‘Moscow has more coronavirus cases than state testing shows’


Latest News
3 doctors of Barishal SBMCH test positive for COVID-19
Nat'l advisory body formed to tackle virus challenges
AL leader distributes rice among poor people in Naogaon
14 more people fined in Khulna for violating coronavirus guidelines
One held with Yaba tablets
B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed
Man fined for taking money from poor offering govt allowance
Ansari janaza in B'baria: 8 villages on lockdown
Europe’s virus toll tops 100,000 as protests spread in US
Man’s hanging body recovered in Joypurhat
Most Read News
Lockdown violators to face 6-month jail
Thousands join janaza in B'baria, Sarail OC withdrawn
Minister's gunman kills man on suspicion of illicit ties with wife!
Minister Anisul Huq's mother dies
Bangladesh records 9 more coronavirus deaths, toll rises to 84
Quarantine, stress and COVID-19
Bound by rules, army in tough battle against COVID-19
UN: 32 killed in Myanmar clash
Why we succumbed to British plunders?
Saudi Grand Mufti says Tarabi, Eid prayers to be done at home amid coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft