Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 April, 2020, 1:46 PM
latest B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed      
Home Foreign News

Macron, Putin mull UNSC video-summit

Published : Sunday, 19 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

MOSCOW, Apr 18: The presidents of France and Russia have discussed holding a video-summit of key UN Security Council members as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin said on Friday.
Vladimir Putin has suggested several times that leaders of Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States discuss the pandemic that has killed more than 145,000 people.
In a phone call, Putin and Emmanuel Macron "discussed the possibility of organising a working meeting of leaders of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in the form of a video conference," a Kremlin statement said.
It added that Macron had expressed thanks for Russian help in getting French citizens back home during the pandemic and ensuring the transportation of medical supplies across Russian territory.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has "agreed to closely cooperate" on summit preparations with US counterpart Mike Pompeo, the Russian foreign ministry said after the two spoke by phone.
Last week, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged the Security Council to support efforts to stem COVID-19, calling it the "fight of a generation".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin orders daily corona projections as Russia’s tally nears 37,000
Global virus deaths pass 150,000 as Trump says China hiding toll
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Macron, Putin mull UNSC video-summit
Lockdown hampers cyclone relief, cruise ship leaves Australia
Saudi princess pleads for release from prison
WWII veteran, 99, raises £18m for UK health workers
‘Moscow has more coronavirus cases than state testing shows’


Latest News
3 doctors of Barishal SBMCH test positive for COVID-19
Nat'l advisory body formed to tackle virus challenges
AL leader distributes rice among poor people in Naogaon
14 more people fined in Khulna for violating coronavirus guidelines
One held with Yaba tablets
B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed
Man fined for taking money from poor offering govt allowance
Ansari janaza in B'baria: 8 villages on lockdown
Europe’s virus toll tops 100,000 as protests spread in US
Man’s hanging body recovered in Joypurhat
Most Read News
Lockdown violators to face 6-month jail
Thousands join janaza in B'baria, Sarail OC withdrawn
Minister's gunman kills man on suspicion of illicit ties with wife!
Minister Anisul Huq's mother dies
Bangladesh records 9 more coronavirus deaths, toll rises to 84
Quarantine, stress and COVID-19
Bound by rules, army in tough battle against COVID-19
UN: 32 killed in Myanmar clash
Why we succumbed to British plunders?
Saudi Grand Mufti says Tarabi, Eid prayers to be done at home amid coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft