Sunday, 19 April, 2020, 1:45 PM
Asia Virus Latest

Lockdown hampers cyclone relief, cruise ship leaves Australia

Published : Sunday, 19 April, 2020

HONG KONG, Apr 18: Here are the latest developments in Asia related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:
Lockdown hinders Vanuatu cyclone relief
Vanuatu's drastic virus lockdown is hindering critical relief efforts to rebuild the island country after it was pummelled by Tropical Cyclone Harold, aid agencies said.
Nearly two weeks after the deadly monster storm barrelled through the South Pacific, local media reported that newly homeless families were still sleeping in the open.
Thai premier mocked after cash appeal
An appeal to Thailand's 20 richest tycoons for help in easing the impact of the pandemic has been mocked online by social media users, who accused the kingdom's premier of running a "beggar government".
"These billionaires influence the Thai economy -- I will ask them to play a key role in helping the country," Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said in a televised address on Friday, adding that an open letter would be issued next week.
Himalayan trekkers stranded in Kathmandu
Around 1,000 foreign adventurers are stranded in Nepal's capital, stunned to discover the scale of the coronavirus pandemic, after being rescued from their Himalayan treks.
Spring is the high season along the snow-capped Himalayan peaks and trekking routes attract about 150,000 people every year, but flights out of the country have been cancelled.
Singapore infections surge
Singapore announced more than 900 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, a new record high, with nearly all infections traced to packed dormitories housing foreign workers.
The affluent city-state had initially been held as a gold standard in the global fight against COVID-19, but a surge in the number of cases has left the government scrambling to contain the spread.
Virus cruise ship leaves Australia
After more than three weeks stranded in Australian waters, the Artania cruise ship set sail for Germany on Saturday to cheers by locals and relief from officials who had been keen to see the virus-stricken vessel leave the country.    -AFP


