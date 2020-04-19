

Surge in daily deaths hints at a looming heath disaster



There are enough reasons to believe that the community transmission of COVID-19 has now spread out in the entire country. Dhaka with nearly 50% death and confirmed cases is at high risk. However, with full agreement to the experts, the virus in Bangladesh may have travelled from Italy, but so far we have noticeably failed to strictly monitor and quarantine the returnees from Italy from day one.



Many Bangladeshis returned from the European country between late February and the end of March. We've seen that the virus started to spread here following their arrival. Indisputably, there is a strong possibility that the germ of the virus to have been carried by our expatriate workers there. And if our assumption is anyhow proved correct, we may face a situation that in Italy today. Whatever, leaving theories and analyses for a better time, the need of the minute is to ensure complete isolation of newer confirmed cases. Chalk out a detailed list of Italy returnees and locate them spot by spot. Unless we isolate Covid-19 patients and treat them case by case, the infection will spread rapidly. Contact tracing and testing must therefore be ramped up.



The virus has by now spread to 40 out of the 64 districts and most number of the infected ones contracted the disease from those in Dhaka and Narayanganj - now dubbed the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh.

In order for the lockdowns to be successful, the government must make sure that the food and financial relief initiated through rescue packages are regularly supplied to all low income and vulnerable groups. Meanwhile, vigorous hygiene awareness campaigns must continue.











Finally, we believe a big chunk of city dwellers of Dhaka and Narayanganj are still unable to fathom the gravity and the fatality of Coronavirus. Especially, our youths are the mostly affected ones.



If it requires a big scale heath disaster to come to our senses, then we are compelled to say it is time to impose a countrywide curfew before that happens. In the past week, we have marked a steep surge in Coronavirus related deaths and infected cases in the country. In 24 hours, the nation witnessed 9 more deaths and 306 patients has added to the infected list. The death toll keeps increasing by every 24 hours with increasing number of infected cases. Sadly, the recovery rate has slumped down. Even though, our health authorities are testing far more potential patients than before, but the overall public tendency to come out by violating the shutdown continues.There are enough reasons to believe that the community transmission of COVID-19 has now spread out in the entire country. Dhaka with nearly 50% death and confirmed cases is at high risk. However, with full agreement to the experts, the virus in Bangladesh may have travelled from Italy, but so far we have noticeably failed to strictly monitor and quarantine the returnees from Italy from day one.Many Bangladeshis returned from the European country between late February and the end of March. We've seen that the virus started to spread here following their arrival. Indisputably, there is a strong possibility that the germ of the virus to have been carried by our expatriate workers there. And if our assumption is anyhow proved correct, we may face a situation that in Italy today. Whatever, leaving theories and analyses for a better time, the need of the minute is to ensure complete isolation of newer confirmed cases. Chalk out a detailed list of Italy returnees and locate them spot by spot. Unless we isolate Covid-19 patients and treat them case by case, the infection will spread rapidly. Contact tracing and testing must therefore be ramped up.The virus has by now spread to 40 out of the 64 districts and most number of the infected ones contracted the disease from those in Dhaka and Narayanganj - now dubbed the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh.In order for the lockdowns to be successful, the government must make sure that the food and financial relief initiated through rescue packages are regularly supplied to all low income and vulnerable groups. Meanwhile, vigorous hygiene awareness campaigns must continue.Finally, we believe a big chunk of city dwellers of Dhaka and Narayanganj are still unable to fathom the gravity and the fatality of Coronavirus. Especially, our youths are the mostly affected ones.If it requires a big scale heath disaster to come to our senses, then we are compelled to say it is time to impose a countrywide curfew before that happens.