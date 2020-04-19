Video
Better air quality during COVID-19 lockdown

Dear Sir
When not only Bangladesh, but also the whole world is fighting against COVID-19, a good news published in the media that Dhaka city's air pollution has decreased tremendously with the air quality index coming down to 57. Many environment experts think that this unprecedented revelation has not come over the last 15 years and the government must come forward to keep it where it is now.

No doubt it has happened due to halt of the large number of transport movement and other public activities. The situation has also turned good as the number of people in the city has come down due to fear of coronavirus. Not only in Bangladesh, has air pollution also drastically fallen in many other big cities in the world following the lockdowns for coronavirus outbreak. Actually, we are not serious at all either respect to the environmental laws of the government or proper awareness of the environmental related issues. Frequently, we are putting out the dust in the open public road in the town; industrial toxic water is mixing in rivers, destroying forest.

So our government should look into the ways of better air quality meticulously and maintain good air in the coming days.





Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka


