

Health education: Prospects of communication



For many of us, we might be unaware of the fact that honorable Prime Minister of Bangladesh commenced the initiative of Midwifery Education in the country who committed at the UN General Assembly Special Session in September 2010 to train 3000 midwives. Following her commitment, in January 2012, a three-year Diploma in Midwifery Program was introduced by the Government of Bangladesh (GoB).As of December 2019, a total of 319 public and private institutions offering 3 years Diploma in Nursing and Midwifery and Diploma in Midwifery accommodating 14510 students, according to Bangladesh Nursing and Midwifery Council (BNMC). So no doubt, Midwifery Education has been significant for government.



Though Midwifery Education has elapsed a quite long time, however still there are confusions about Midwives. Thousands of Midwives working across the country who are facing identity crisis such as; are they similar to a nurse or Dhatri; their contributions are not getting high exposure; confusion still remains over their professional role. So, here communication has a major role to play.



It is really important to showcase their major contribution in various national platform via communication when we begin creating identity for them. For example, their role in reducing C-section delivery in the country. A report a renowned Daily, on October 17, 2019 referring to a study of Save the Children said, every year 31 per cent of babies, or more than 570,000, are born through unnecessary Caesarean sections and 84 per cent deliveries in private hospitals are carried out through C-sections. No doubt, large number of Midwives producing by government and private institutes can largely contribute to reduce this dangerous trend of C-section delivery in the country.



Another major area of focus should be on, how far they have contributed and will be contributing to reduce maternal and neonatal death in the country. In addressing such issue, in most cases, communication focal person prefers media engagement such as sharing meeting with journalists on role of Midwives and perception of mass people which ultimately makes news/reports/open editorials in leading local and national newspapers. Hence, a large numbers of readers including government officials becomes aware about the current context. Apart from this, research papers; evidence based documentaries; government reports; testimony videos; valid reviews are common tools to showcase their contribution.

Midwives are often confused with Dhatri. In addressing such context, there should be massive campaign mostly in rural areas about basic difference between Dhatri and Midwives; why Midwives are credible than Dhatri; how community people can reach them for their service. There are many tools we can think of such as, advertorial, advertisement on role of midwives; videos on role and expertise; volunteers/ local people's representative explaining midwives' role and usefulness of normal delivery in the community level etc. At the same time posters; leaflet; fliers as communication materials would be really handy for any types of message sharing. Besides, street dramas, pot songs and other local songs also can be incorporated for the same purpose.After doing all these, it is expected that a buzz on the needs of Midwives service in the community will be created.



Taking midwives directly to the doors of community and explaining usefulness of normal delivery; how they can support regarding sexual and reproductive health; family planning; maternal and neonatal care can be a good option too. Apart from self-explanation, a brochure/ flier/ factsheet/ media report on flawless health support/ major success could be another possible solution to convince community people to seek their support.



What really most important is, over the year movements of midwives in the local community should continue. This continuous process would allow local community to keep the knowledge of midwives in their mind, when needed, they will look for support. However, besides physical presence of Midwives in the community, there should be alternative ways of their presence too, such as Telemedicine and advice via messenger.



As maternal and neonatal care service is common across the country, using media mix (using multiple types of communication at the same time) would be a good solution to maximize reaching target audience. Beside, mainstream media, alternative media like community radio, blogs can also be a sound solution for the same purpose. We can also explore health related programs of Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other channels to promote Midwive's activities; their achievements; challenges; which will allow to increase visibility of this profession. If you have really wonderful stories/ reports/features/ films/ docu -drama on midwife and their role, explore award winning opportunities like WHO Film for Health Festival. At the same time fellowship; award; easy; feature writing competitions are also common practices to enhance visibility.



To bring variations in commutation materials or process, go for facebook live for your events and also make videos for each events. When you complete your events at the end of the year, go for a compiled video album and upload it to your facebook page, you tube channel, and websites. Please do not forget using facebook boost (sponsored content) if you want a massive coverage. If feels bored with static content, communication person can incorporate Adobe after Effects, animations to make contents lucrative and communicative.



When it is about bringing some changes in policy level, Media Advocacy and Development Journalism could be better solutions. For advocacy purpose, every year one supplementary on challenges and prospects of Midwifery Education can be published in the leading print media so that both government and donor community can be well aware about the current context. If we are thinking of bringing some rights related issues such as salary, job role, education facilities etc, go for organizing national convention or mass gathering of midwives of the country who will speak in favor of their rights with valid reasons, arguments.



This kind of events can be organized on May 5 as it is the International Day of Midwives. However, communication focal person must emphasize on the fact that, this events gets massive media coverage so that main demands/priorities of midwives are heard by each of the concerned departments of government. Finally, the writer believes, after using all these mentioned process and communication tools, there will be a significant change about Midwives and their roles.



The writer is working as Advocacy and Communication Specialist and Former student of Mass Communication and Journalism Department, DU





















