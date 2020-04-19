

When pandemics disengage civilizations back to future



Everyone is geared to believe with confidence that we will all get through this difficult period. But at the core it is not difficult to guess that most people would be worried about their jobs. Unfortunately for some, who were probably already just surviving before the crisis, things will never be the same. Many in the informal economy have lost much of their income during the somewhat indefinite period of the lock downs. Even if they are employed or have a business that is considered non- essential likerestaurants, malls, entertainment and various businesses would certainly have their fair share of losses over the weeks of closure. The stress of dealing with the economic impact of the crisis is multifaceted.



Do we really know or remember how life has changed after the HIV-AIDS pandemic, which was at its peak during 2005-2012, killing 36 million people since 1981 and a cure is yet to be found. Currently there are between 31 and 35 million people living with HIV, the vast majority of those are in Sub-Saharan Africa, where 5% of the population is infected, roughly 21 million people. As awareness has grown, new treatments have been developed that make HIV far more manageable, and many of those infected go on to lead productive lives.



Between 2005 and 2012 the annual global deaths from HIV-AIDS dropped from 2.2 million to 1.6 million. Without much going back to history indicators show how rising civilizations spiralled down when cholera, bubonic plague, smallpox, and influenza became some of the most brutal killers in human history. And outbreaks of these diseases across international borders, throughout history, has killed between 300-500 million people in its traceable 12,000 year existence.



Diseases struck human civilizations down time and again. In the realm of infectious diseases, a pandemic is the worst case scenario.Communicable diseases existed during humankind's hunter-gatherer days, but the shift to agrarian life 10,000 years ago created communities that made epidemics more possible. The diseases like malaria, tuberculosis, leprosy, influenza, smallpox and others first appeared during this period. The more civilized humans became, building cities and forging trade routes to connect with other cities, and waging wars with them, the more pandemics ravaged human populations and changed history.



Before talking about the aftermath of pandemic let us focus on time present, the ongoing scenario of ordeal. Some things that are in high demand at the height of the pandemic will certainly continue to be sought after, well after the crisis. Hand sanitizers, surfactants or soaps, gloves, the internet of things, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, essential food, just to name a few. A large part of these are what is considered now, essential items or services. The governments in many countries have come up with lists of essential services or businesses. These include the Police to keep law and order, Water, Electricity & Utilities and of course the Healthcare workers, the hard-working heroes of the current crisis.



There are many other jobs or services that are equally essential in this crisis. We must learn from experience that one needs the whole supply chain to work to get the farm products in rural areas to the plates of hungry urban dwellers. This crisis has taught us again and again that agricultural jobs are part of essential services, a lesson that surprisingly had been forgotten over the years. The workers who provide an essential service, who may continue to go to work despite movement restrictions. Among them are farmers, farm labourers, manufacturers of food and beverage products and specially construction workers who are involved in essential health and related projects relevant to the coronavirus crisis. The government needs to include primary industries like perishable food agriculture including food and beverage production and processing.



The coronavirus pandemic is likely to bring many changes in the world, and nations should start getting ready for them. The biggest problem with the coronavirus isn't the soaring number of confirmed cases or the lack of a vaccine or cure. That the virus keeps mutating and could hurt people even after making a full recovery is what really gets me. At the same time, we now know that the world needs to prepare for future pandemics - even if we defeat the coronavirus today. In other words, the current crisis will have long-term repercussions.



Lessons from history are often short lived: while wars had been started for different reasons, political persuasions or economic security, it had been in the war years and the decade immediately after that, experts opine, that the agricultural revolution was born. Conventional warfare in those days were limited by two things, fuel and food. Fuel was the easy part of the equation if one knew where to find it and store it. But food was key, because soldiers could fight only as long as they had food to fuel their bodies. Later canned food flourished because it allowed the supply chain to extend to months over vast distances. Farmers were pressured to produce much more food with fewer workers since able bodied men were drafted to the front. Machination was introduced and price support programs from the great depression were institutionalized and that's the genesis of how farmers became very dependent on their governmental subsidies. We are at a global war against a virus. We will no doubt prevail but we will have learnt a valuable lesson again and agriculture will become important again.



But will the farmers and workers be healthy enough to work? They can't work from home. So are some of their related ones in production-- labourers, cooks, gardeners, shop assistants, store keepers--all those in the informal economy. The plantation life is in the outdoors. One can take social distancing to another level because we have for many years been working with one worker for every 15 hectares, some very efficient plantations can do with one worker for every 20 hectares. That is why plantation companies have been slightly ahead of the curve with their business continuity plans mainly because the hotbed of infections have been in urban areas and not the rural areas. Agriculturists add that in a post pandemic world, agriculture will hit the deck running because even today agriculture produces products that protects us, disinfects us and fuels our body to fight pandemics.



On one hand the horizon is bleak with Europe on the defensive along with Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia, including Russia and US, issuing warning and enforcing laws against Chinese takeovers, as the economic slump from the pandemic have left the bloc's key industries vulnerable;last month, the European Commission called on the member states to take all necessary measures to protect strategic assets and technology from Chinese investments that could threaten public policy objectives. And on the other, the darkness under the lamp, the dashed hopes and expectations in welfare states with corrupt distribution system and shrewd political scoresheet, in spite of positive intentions to serve all and the needy.



The writer is an author, educationist & columnist, writes from Kolkata, India























