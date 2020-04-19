

Quarantine, stress and COVID-19



Pandemics are far from being just medical phenomena. They disrupt personal and professional lives severely and affect people and societies on several levels. The key strategies promoted for containment of pandemics are isolation and physical distancing - both can have significant impacts on our life and relationships.



Sudden outbreaks of public health events always pose huge challenges to the mental health service system. Examples include the HIV/AIDS epidemic that captivated world attention in the 1980s and 1990s, the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2002 and 2003, the H1N1influenza pandemic of 2009, the Ebola virus outbreak in 2013, and the Zika virus outbreak in 2016.



Quarantine can easily deplete our energy levels, affecting our ability to concentrate and further increasing stress.

Because more than 70% of diseases are believed to be stress-related, prediction of chronic stress is an important step in reducing the incidence of chronic illnesses. Psychosocial stress increases the risk for both somatic and psychiatric diseases and worsens their prognosis.



The biochemistry of stress is quite complicated. Still, I'm discussing here very briefly and simply the underlying chemistry of stress generation without going into complexity. Cortisol is closely linked with stress. It is a hormone that works as a key player in the body's stress response and is often measured in research as an indicator of stress. We have two adrenal glands located on top of the kidneys, and these glands produce hormones in response to stress. Each adrenal gland consists of a central area, called the medulla,and an outer area of the cortex. In case of the apparent threat, the hypothalamus (an area in the brain) sends direct signals via the sympathetic nervous system to the adrenal glands, causing them to release a catecholamine and epinephrine (same as adrenaline). It leads to an urgent action by stimulating faster breathing and heart rates. The adrenal medulla also secretes another catecholamine, norephinephrine, which works with epinephrine to stimulate liver cells to release glucose to make more fuel available for cellular respiration. These hormones have short-term effects as the nerve impulses are sent from the hypothalamus. Hormones secreted by the adrenal cortex provide a slower, longer-acting (chronic) response to the stress. In this event, the hypothalamus secretes a releasing hormone which causes the anterior pituitary to secrete an adrenal-stimulating hormone, adrenocorticotrophic hormone (ACTH); and this signals the cells in the adrenal cortex to produce and secrete corticosteroids. Among them, mineralocorticoids, like aldosterone, can regulate water and sodium re-absorption in the kidneys. Glucocorticoids promote fat and protein breakdown and glucose synthesis. Cortisol is the major glucocorticoids, and it regulates or supports a variety of important cardiovascular, metabolic, immunologic, and homeostatic functions . The level of cortisol in scalp hair is now considered as a promising biomarker for assessing the averaged level of one's past stress burden during a given period. Cortisol is closely linked with stress It is a hormone that works as a key player in the body's stress response and is often measured in research as an indicator of stress. While cortisol is an important and helpful part of the body's response to stress, it's important that the body's relaxation response be activated so the body's functions can return to normal following a stressful event. Unfortunately, in our current high-stress pandemic situation, the body's stress response is activated so often that the body doesn't always have a chance to return to normal, resulting in a state of chronic stress.



Cortisol secretion varies among individuals. People are biologically 'wired' to react differently to stress. One person may secrete higher levels of cortisol than another in the same situation. And this tendency can change at different times in a person's life. Studies have also shown that people who secrete higher levels of cortisol in response to stress also tend to eat more food and food that is higher in carbohydrates than people who secrete less cortisol.8 If you're more sensitive to stress, it's especially important for you to learn stress management techniques and maintain a low-stress lifestyle. This is a great way to get cortisol secretion under control and maintain a healthy lifestyle at the same time.



How affected you are by a period of social isolation, or just reduced interactions, is also influenced by your personality.

"If you're a massive extrovert who thrives on social contact" the experience is going to hit harder "than if you're an introvert who's very comfortable curling up on a couch with a book," according to psychologist Dr. Sherry Benton (Professor emeritus , University of Florida)



But science shows us that anxiety and isolation exact a physical toll on the brain's circuitry. They increase the vulnerability to disease-by triggering higher blood pressure and heart rates, stress hormones and inflammation-among people who might otherwise not get sick. Prolonged loneliness can even increase mortality rates. In 2015, Julianne Holt-Lunstad, a neuroscientist and psychologist at Brigham Young University, published an analysis of seventy studies, involving 3.4 million people, examining the impact of social isolation, loneliness, and living alone. The results were notable in light of today's pandemic. The review found that loneliness increased the rate of early death by twenty-six per cent; social isolation led to an increased rate of mortality of twenty-nine per cent, and living alone by thirty-two per cent-no matter the subject's age, gender, location, or culture.



COVID-19 is the stressor of public panic. Due to the uncertainty and lack of knowledge of COVID-19, its fast transmission speed and infectious nature and its serious threat to life safety, COVID-19 is making the population especially nervous and pushing them into a state of high stress. In the state of stress, people's physiology, psychology and behavior will produce corresponding responses. Generally speaking, the physiological response of stress state is mainly manifested in the changes of the autonomic nervous system and endocrine system. The specific manifestations include heartbeat acceleration, blood pressure rise, blood sugar increase, palpitations, appetite disorder, dyspepsia, sleep disorder, headache, body pain, endocrine disorders, etc. The emotional response caused by stress is mainly a series of accompanying emotional experiences putting people in a negative emotional state such as depression, anxiety, panic, disappointment or fear. The main behavioral changes caused by stress are restlessness, inattention, reduced ability to solve problems, slow action, frequent anger, , crying easily, smoking, alcohol abuse, etc.



In a recently published article in the journal of Psychology, health and medicine, the authors studied the public psychological states and its related factors during the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in some regions of China. This study showed that during the outbreak of COVID-19, 562 people (93.67%) did not have any symptoms of anxiety and 38 people (6.33%) felt anxiety. 497 people (82.83%) had no symptoms of depression and 103 people (17.17%) were depressed. In the world famous Journal The Lancet, Samantha K Brooks et.al.writes a review article entitled "The psychological impact of quarantine and how to reduce it: rapid review of the evidence". In this review attempts have been made to identify the types of stressors found during quarantine and post quarantine periods. The stressors during quarantines are as follows: a) duration of quarantine b) fears of infection c)frustration and boredom d) inadequate supplies e) Inadequate information, etc and the stressors of post quarantine are as follows: a) finances b) stigma.



Boredom and isolation will cause distress; people who are quarantined should be advised about what they can do to stave off boredom and provided with practical advice on coping and stress management techniques. Having a working mobile phone is now a necessity, not a luxury.Activating your social network, albeit remotely, is not just a key priority, but an inability to do so is associated not just with immediate anxiety, but long- term distress.



People who are quarantined often feared being infected or infecting others. They also often have catastrophic appraisals of any physical symptoms experienced during the quarantine period.











The writer is a Professor, Dept. of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology,Dhaka University





