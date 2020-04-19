Rotary gives medical equipment to Cumilla health admin

Rotary Public Image Coordinator Past District Governor SAM Showket Hossain, Past President Rotarian Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Rotarian M A Taher, Rotary Public Image Team, Rotary International Zone 6B and Rotary Club of Dhaka Central handed over Hand Sanitiser, Mask, Hand Gloves and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Dr. Nisharga Meraj Chowdhury, UH&FPO and Dr. Chowdhury Nourin Hassin, Assistant Surgeon of Monohargonj Upzilla Health Complex, Cumilla recently.