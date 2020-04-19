Video
Sunday, 19 April, 2020, 1:45 PM
latest B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed      
Marico brings Mediker SafeLife hand sanitizer, handwash

Published : Sunday, 19 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Desk

Marico Bangladesh has launched Mediker SafeLife hand sanitizer and hand-wash range of products bringing Mediker's international expertise in care and protection to Bangladesh, as sanitization has become crucial to stop spread of deadly coronavirus.
Marico has decided to launch the product with discounted maximum retail prices on NO PROFIT basis for a period of six months and donate the profit (if booked out of the sales) to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.
Marico's Managing Director Ashish Goupal said: "During this six-month period, if any profit is generated from the sales of our Mediker SafeLife range of products we will contribute the same towards the Prime Minister's Relief Fund."


