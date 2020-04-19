Video
Sunday, 19 April, 2020
WB disburses fund to BD, other countries to fight virus

Published : Sunday, 19 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

The World Bank (WB) is providing emergency funds to Bangladesh and other countries like developing and low-income ones across the world to strengthen their efforts to battle the rapidly spreading coronavirus, Reuters reports.
Another lending institution -International Monetary Fund (IMF) - is also distributing emergency funds among such countries for the same purpose.
Following is a list of the countries slated to receive funds from the two institutions' emergency facilities, or as augmentation of existing programmes, sorted by region:
Asia : Bangladesh - $100m (WB), Afghanistan - $100.4m (WB), Cambodia - $20m (WB), India - $1b (WB), Kyrgyzstan - $120.9m (IMF), Laos - $18m (WB), Maldives - $7.3m (WB), Mongolia - $26.9m (WB) and $2.2m (WB), Nepal - $29m (WB), Pakistan - $200m(WB) and $1.39b (IMF), Papua New Guinea - $20m (WB), Philippines - $500m (WB), Samoa - $5.1m (WB), Sri Lanka - $128.6m (WB), Tajikistan - $11.3m (WB).
Middle East: Egypt - $7.9m (WB), Lebanon - $40m (WB), West Bank and Gaza - $5.8m (WB), Yemen - $26.9m (WB).
Europe and Central Asia: Albania - $190.5million (IMF), Armenia - $3m (WB), Georgia - $200m (IMF), Kazakhstan - $10m (WB), Kosovo - $56.5m (IMF), Moldova - $235m (IMF), North Macedonia - $191.83m (IMF), Romania - $441m (WB).
Africa: Burkina Faso - $115.3m (IMF), Burundi - $5m (WB), Cabo Verde - $5m (WB), Chad - $115m (IMF), Democratic Republic of Congo - $47.2m (WB), Djibouti - $5m (WB), Ethiopia - $82.6m (WB), Gabon - $147m (IMF), Gambia - $10m (WB) and $21.3m (IMF), Ghana - $35m (WB) and $1b (IMF), Ivory Coast - $886.2m (IMF), Kenya - $50m(WB), Liberia - $7.5m (WB), Madagascar - $166m (IMF), Mali - $25.8m (WB), Malawi - $37m (WB), Mauritania - $5.2m (WB), Morocco - $275m (WB), Niger - $114.5m (IMF) and $13.95m (WB), Rwanda - $109.4m (IMF) and $14.25m (WB), Sao Tome and Principe - $2.5m (WB), Senegal - $442m (IMF) and $20m (WB), Sierra Leone - $7.5m (WB), South Sudan - $7.6m (WB), Tunisia - $745m (IMF).




Latin America and Caribbean: Argentina - $35m (WB), Bolivia - $327m (IMF) and $20m (WB), Colombia - $250m (WB), Dominican Republic - $150m (WB), Ecuador - $20m (WB), El Salvador $389m (IMF) and $20m (WB), Haiti - $20m (WB) and $111.6m (IMF), Honduras - $143m (IMF) and $139m (WB), Paraguay - $20m (WB).    -Reuters


