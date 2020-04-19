Green Delta evacuates 48 stranded BD citizens from Bangkok





A chartered flight of a locally owned passenger carrier landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Friday evening, said a handout of GD Assist.

In the last week of March (around 28th or 29th of March last), one of the stranded Bangladeshi families contacted GD Assist Ltd. from Bangkok, Thailand with a request to help them to repatriate the mortal remains of their beloved father who unfortunately died during his treatment in Bangkok.

Considering the humanitarian ground, GD Assist, being the largest healthcare management company in Bangladesh, started to work towards bringing back the family along with the dead body.

Immediately, GD Assist chartered a flight of a local carrier and started coordinating with High Commission of Bangladesh in Thailand and other relevant authorities for making it happen.

In view of the above, few other Bangladeshi families who were stranded in Bangkok as well reached out to GD Assist and expressed their willingness to get assistance for evacuation from Bangkok, Thailand, according to a press release.















