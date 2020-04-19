Ramadan commodities start spiraling; fish, beef pricier





The prices of lentil, grams, ginger, rice, edible oil, onion and date have increased in the city's kitchen over the past week. Of the items the prices of onion-ginger and garlic are risen abnormally.

Meanwhile prices beef and fish also rose considerably, but mutton remained unchaged compared to last week. The price of mutton remained unchanged at Tk 800, the price of beef increased from Tk 550 to Tk 600.

The prices of fish, including Hilsa, Rui, Katla have also increased significantly over the last three days by Tk 50 to Tk 100 per kg or at per piece. Riverine Rui (weighing over five kg) was selling at Tk 350 to Tk 400 per kg. Prices of other varieties of fish increased by Tk 20 to Tk 30 per kg in this week.

The traders attributed the cause of price hike to the shortage of delivery due to the lockdown, which however, has no restriction for the transport carrying food grains and related items.

Edible oil price has been increased by Tk 2 to Tk 3 per kg over the week. A 5-liter container of edible oil was sold at Tk 540, which was Tk 515 to Tk 520 last week.

Prices of different varieties of pulses, however, increased in the city markets by 3.0 to 22 per cent in the last one month, according to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

Finer lentil (both local and Nepalese) was selling from Tk 120 to Tk140 a kg, coarse lentil (imported) at Tk 70-82, gram at Tk 78-88 and mung bean Tk 130-150 a kg. The current prices are 14 to 27 per cent higher than that of a year ago.

Tang powder drink and Rooh Afza syrup, popular Ramadan items are being sold to most of the other brands.

Per kilogram of date according to different varieties was sold at Tk100 to Tk1400 based on their quality at different markets in Dhaka. The prices were higher by Tk Tk20 to K150 per kg compared to the last year.

The prices of ginger increased by Tk 120 to Tk 150 a kilogram over the week and the imported ginger was for sale Tk 300 to Tk 350 a kg while the local variety was retailing at Tk 280-300 a kg in the city markets on Friday.

The prices of onions increased by Tk 10 a kg and the item was selling for Tk 60 a kg over the week.

The prices of vegetable were steady compared to the last week. Per kg cucumber is being sold at Tk 45 to Tk 50 while it was Tk 20 a few days ago. The consumers have to pay Tk 20 extra for one kilogram of green chillies.

The rice prices were higher and It was found that coarse Sawrna rice was selling at Tk 40 to Tk 42 per kg while BR-28 at Tk 44 to Tk 46 against Tk 38 per kg last week.









Moreover, Jirasail rice was sold at Tk 45 per kg compared to Tk 40 and Kalijira at Tk 105 compared to Tk 90 to Tk 100 last week. Najirshail rice was retailed at Tk 58 to Tk 62 per kg and its standard variety at Tk 52 to Tk 55 a kg.





