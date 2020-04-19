Video
B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed      
Salaries, wages of 95.89pc workers cleared: BGMEA

Published : Sunday, 19 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Correspondent

Nearly 96 per cent workers of garment factories having membership with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) have received their salaries for the month of March last.
Some 23,70,917 workers out of the total 24,72,417, constituting some 95.89 per cent have received their salaries for the month of March, a statement of the BGMEA said on Saturday.
Out of total 2274 factories, some 2071 factories (91.07 per cent factories) cleared salaries and wages so far, the BGMEA statement said.
On April 15, BGMEA President Rubana Huq assured that payments of March would be ensured for maximum workers within April 16.




"BGMEA strongly wants to assure all that workers will be paid for March. So BGMEA requests all its workers to have faith and rest assured that March salary will be paid," she said in a statement.
Recent Coronavirus situation has created a crisis nobody has experienced before. Readymade garment manufacturing units are also facing unprecedented challenge of existence. At the outbreak of COVID 19 crisis BGMEA have requested all members to clear March salary on time.


