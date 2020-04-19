Container congestion threatens overseas trade

Video
Sunday, 19 April, 2020
B'baria ASP (circle) removed; Probe-body formed      
Ctg Port Faces Adverse Effect Of Lockdown

Published : Sunday, 19 April, 2020
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM April 18: The country's prime sea port Chattogram Port is now facing a container congestion following the countrywide shutdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, seriously affecting the maritime trade.
Due to the unprecedented congestion at the port yards, 36 vessels laden with import containers have been awaiting at the outer anchorage to discharge the loads.
Talking to The Daily Observer, Chattogram Port authority (CPA) Secretary Omar Faruk said over 49,410 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) containers are now lying at the port yard, against the storage capacity is 49,018 TEUs, disabling further accommodation for more containers.
He said, delivery of containers from the port yard has been badly affected due to ongoing shut down in the country. Loading and unloading of containers have also been hampered due to congestion.  
Besides, Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Kamalapur, Dhaka also asked the CPA to suspend freight train service for with imported goods-laden containers from Chattogram Port, as it also has been facing the similar congestion.
It may be mentioned that a total of five trains generally carry import-laden containers from the port to the Kamalapur ICD every day. But the importers have stopped receiving the containers due to lockdown.
If delivery from both the port and Dhaka ICD does not gear up in the coming days, the port may face a critical situation including the suspension of container unloading from the ship.
Meanwhile, the CPA management asked the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to permit to deliver 20,000 TEUs of containers to 18 private ICDs to vacate the port yard. If the NBR allow it, so CPA will deliver containers to private ICDs.
Meanwhile, the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce And Industry (CCCI) in a letter urged the government to take an immediate emergency step to free the port from the acute congestion in order to support the national trade for the betterment of the country.
Besides, the stakeholders of the CPA urged upon the government to take an emergency step in this regard.


