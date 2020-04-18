Video
Nurses asked not to talk to media

Published : Saturday, 18 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

Staff Correspondent
The Directorate General of Nursing and Midwifery (DGNM) instructed all employees not to participate in any discussion or give statements/opinions to the general public or media outlets without taking permission from higher authorities first.
The directorate however issued an office order on Friday.
"All government officers and employees under the Directorate of Nursing and Midwifery have been instructed not to provide any kind of discussion, statement or opinion in public, in the press or with any other media without the permission of the
    superior authority in accordance with the official rules", the letter said.
A senior nurse associated with the profession said, "A nurse at the Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Hospital recently gave a post on social media on food crisis of the hospital staff, and her post later went viral on social media". Nurse leaders talked to the hospital administration about this, she added.
The Department of Nursing and Midwifery then issued a letter under pressure from senior authorities.
Earlier in the day, the directorate cancelled the deputations and attachments of all nursing and midwifery students.
Students from five government post basic nursing colleges, BSC Nursing and BSC Public Health colleges have to immediately join the healthcare workforce for better efficiency in public service, according to a circular of the directorate.
They have been asked to join their workplaces from April 20, the circular added.


