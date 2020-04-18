Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 April, 2020, 8:11 PM
latest Suhrawardy Hospital's six doctors tested coronavirus positive       Bangladesh records 9 more coronavirus deaths, toll rises to 84      
Home International

Saudi Grand Mufti says Tarabi, Eid prayers to be done at home amid coronavirus

Published : Saturday, 18 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

Saudi Grand Mufti says Tarabi, Eid prayers to be done at home amid coronavirus

Saudi Grand Mufti says Tarabi, Eid prayers to be done at home amid coronavirus

RIYADH, Apr 17:  Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh, the highest religious authority in the country, said that Muslim prayers during Ramadan and for the subsequent Eid-ul-Fitr feast should be performed at home if the coronavirus outbreak continues, Saudi's Okaz newspaper reported on Friday.

"Ramadan's Tarabi (evening) prayer can be performed at home if it cannot be performed at mosques due to the preventive measures taken to fight the spread of coronavirus," he said in response to a question, adding that the same applies for Eid prayers, according to the paper. The holy fasting month of Ramadan begins next week.

Saudi Arabia in mid-March stopped people performing their five daily prayers and the weekly Friday prayer inside mosques as part of efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Prophet's Mosque in the holy city of Madinah said it was banning events which dispense evening meals in the mosque to those in need during Ramadan to break their daily fast.

The kingdom has reported 6,380 cases of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and 83 deaths so far.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Confusion, seizure, strokes: How Covid-19 may affect the brain
Hundreds of thousands of children could die: UN
Horrors revealed at virus-hit Canada nursing home
China outbreak city Wuhan raises death toll by 50%
UN: 32 killed in Myanmar clash
US coronavirus crisis takes a sharp political turn
Global coronavirus death toll mounts to 154,249
UK medics asked to reuse gowns amid shortage fears


Latest News
Stranded Britons to leave Dhaka from April 21
Man with corona symptoms hospitalised in Pirojpur
Law minister's mother laid to rest
Suhrawardy Hospital's six doctors tested coronavirus positive
Man, son killed in lightning strike in Sylhet
7th session of 11th Parliament prorogued
2 fined for arranging wedding programme in Naogaon
Temporary kitchen markets open in Bogura to check COVID-19
Barguna locked down as man dies of coronavirus
Brief parliament session begins amid COVID-19 shutdown
Most Read News
15 more die, 266 contracted coronavirus infection in 24 hrs
Mitford Hospital's 12 staff including 5 doctors corona positive
Minister's gunman kills man on suspicion of illicit ties with wife!
Global coronavirus death toll reaches 144,858
Youth shot dead by 'minister's gunman'
Minister Anisul Huq's mother dies
Lockdown violators to face 6-month jail
3 BRAC students invent affordable ventilator
Stay home but beware of Dengue too
Champions League final: Uefa plans for final on 29 August
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft