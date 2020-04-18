Video
Saturday, 18 April, 2020, 8:11 PM
BNP proposes for nat’l task force to deal with Covid-19

Published : Saturday, 18 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir on Friday proposed the government to form a national task force to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.   
Fakhrul came up with the proposal while addressing a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office in the capital to present the party's analysis on the government announced incentive package.  The task force should include representatives from different political parties, social representatives, noted journalists, physicians, economists, social scientists and representatives from armed forces, he added.
He stressed the need for a coordinated policy to distribute the government incentive and carrying out relief activities to tackle the crisis. The BNP leader again demanded that the government should engage army to distribute relief.
'Though the prime minister announced Tk 95,619 crore package is big in size, it is actually a "jugglery of Words". If we review the package, we find most of it
    is basically bank-based loan package which will be given mainly to the businessmen of different sectors on the basis of the relation between banks and clients.
He claimed that BNP members have already distributed relief goods to at least five lakh families across the country.


