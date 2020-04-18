Video
Saturday, 18 April, 2020
Home Front Page

RMG factories won’t reopen until situation improves: BGMEA

Published : Saturday, 18 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Staff Correspondent

Owners of readymade garment (RMG) factories have decided not to open their factories until the Coronoavirus pandemic can be controlled.
With the decision, the RMG owners have backtracked on their previous decision to reopen their factories from April 26 after the general holidays the government announced to contain spread of the deadly virus.
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Dr Rubana Huq on Friday told this correspondent over phone.
On April 16, BGMEA Secretary Mohammad Abdur Razzaque issued a circular notifying that unless the situation normalized the factories would not reopen.
The BGMEA President also urged the factory owners to pay the dues of the factory workers by April 20 and asked the workers to stay at home and maintain social distancing to avoid the virus infection.
On April 15 the BGMEA in a letter urged the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) Chairman to
    ensure adequate number of buses for transportation of workers as the factories were supposed to open from April 26.
Most of the garment workers are now staying in their village homes.
The letter mentioned that workers would start coming from their villages to their workplaces in industrial areas like Gazipur, Savar, Ashulia and some parts of Dhaka from April 20 onwards.
Rubana Huq told this correspondent that the factories were not opening on April 26 as per the previous plan.
"BGMEA's stance is very clear on the issue. We need to be safe first before we operate the factories. If the situation improves, we will open our factories. But for now the first and only priority is the health and safety of our workers," the BGMEA President added.
Earlier, BGMEA and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) in a joint statement urged members to shut down factories to prevent the virus from spreading.
However, in the statement BGMEA and BKMEA said if any factory wants to keep their factories open to pay workers their salaries for March the factory owners must seek permission from the associations and the industrial police.


