No alternative to more and more test: Health experts





The experts, however, feared that if it was otherwise the situation would go out of control.

They urged and requested all countrymen to be aware and stay at their homes until the situation normalized.

So far 19193 samples have been tested since the first Corona patient was identified on March 8, according to the Department of Health statistics.

Prof Nazrul Islam, former vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and virology expert, said, "We have enough laboratories in the country. We have the ability to test more and more. This month is very crucial for us. We have to identify the number of

corona patients and send them into isolation."

The government should take steps immediately to increase the number of laboratories and test more and more by this month, he added.

He further said there is no alternative to sample test to stop the pandemic of the deadly virus.

Another health expert, Dr Benazir Ahmed who was former director of Disease Control of the Department of Health, said contact tracing of infected corona patients is very important. Once it is traced, the authority can easily test samples.

"It is very important to identify how many people have been infected through the virus. So the government should accelerate the sample testing process across the country immediately," he added.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Friday said it is very important to test more samples to sort out the exact number of coronavirus infected people in the country. But people are not friendly for testing their samples.



He urged all who have coronavirus like symptoms to test their samples immediately.

Meanwhile, 15 people died of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours until Friday, taking the death toll to 75, the Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Friday.

This is the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 in a day in the country.

Two hundred and sixty-six people had tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until Friday, taking the total number of infected to 1,838.





















