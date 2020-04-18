JS goes into session today





"It has been decided that this session will be very short considering the issue of safety amid the coronavirus pandemic," said a Parliament Secretariat handout on Tuesday. It is likely to be prorogued within a short period today in the wake of the countrywide Coronavirus lockdown.

It also asked journalists not to go to Parliament in person rather cover the JS session from the live telecast of Sangsad Television staying at their respective places.

The session will begin at 5:00pm after a 60-day recess as the 6th session was prorogued on February 18 last.

According to Constitution, the gap between the end of one session and the first sitting of Parliament in the next session shall not exceed a period of 60 days.

On April 6, President Md Abdul Hamid convened the 7th session of the current parliament exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Clause (1) of Article 72 of the constitution.























