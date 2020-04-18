15 more die, 266 new Covid-19 cases





Besides, 266 people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, taking the number of such cases in the country to 1838.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque came up with the disclosure in the daily online health bulletin of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

In the last 24 hours, he said, 2,190 samples were tested across the country. Nine more patients made recovery during the period, taking the total to 58.

"Nearly 500 people have received treatment from



hospitals, which is 33 percent of the total patients...1.8 percent people have been taken to ICUs," said the minister.

"Every hospital has oxygen support which is necessary for critical patients. However, 80 percent patients don't need any treatment," he added.

The minister reiterated that the country has no shortage of PPEs. "We're providing nearly 1,00,000 PPEs every day," he said.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Nasima Sultana added that 4,499 people were sent to home quarantine in the past 24 hours.

The global death toll from coronavirus jumped to 145,521 until Friday morning.

Besides, confirmed Covid-19 cases have reached 2,182,197, according to Worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,489,381 are currently being treated and 56,558 of them are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 547,295 patients have recovered.

Bangladesh on Friday sawa single-day record 15 deaths from coronavirus and 266 new cases of infection in last 24 hours, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

With this, the death toll has risen to 75 from the virus - and a total of 1,838 people have been infected so far.

Health Minister Zahid Malequecame up with the announcement in the daily online health bulletin on the coronavirus situation in the country.

He said samples of 2,190 individuals were tested in the past 24 hours when 266 were found positive for the infection.

The minister, however, said nine more individuals recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 58.

"Nearly 500 people have received treatment from hospitals, which is 33 percent of the total patients...1.8 percent people have been taken to ICUs," said the minister.

"Every hospital has oxygen support which is necessary for critical patients. However, 80 percent patients don't need any treatment," he added.

The minister reiterated that the country has no shortage of PPEs. "We're providing nearly 1,00,000 PPEs every day," he said.

"Many people are still seen ignoring the social distancing rules. This negligence is putting everyone in danger," he said.

He requested people to do testing if there is any symptom of Covid-19.

The minister urged media to telecast entertainment programmes so that people can enjoy their stay at home.

"Covid-19 has been spread to 40 districts across the country and most of the cases were contacted from the people who went there from Dhaka and Narayanganj," the minister said further.

During the briefing, the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Director Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora said, "Among the total 1,838 confirmed cases 68 percent are male and 32percentfemale. High rate of infection has been seen among the age group between 21-30 (21percent), next age group 31-40 (19percent) and age group 41-50 (15percent)."

She noted that most of the vulnerable are those aged between 21 to 30 years.

"Eleven percent of the total patients in Dhaka are from Mirpur, especially Tollarbag area, has seen the highest number of infections. Mohammadpur, Wari and Jatrabari areas have 4 percent patients whereas Uttara and Dhanmondi areas have 3 percent patients," Prof Flora said.

"Outside of the capital, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Chattogram, Munshiganj have higher rate of infected patients," she added.

She also emphasized that if a patient is in a stable state, it is best for the person and the health system that treatment be taken at home while maintaining total and complete isolation.















