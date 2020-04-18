BD to bring back nationals stranded in India from April 25





"We have arranged eight chartered flights to bring back more than 1,000 Bangladesh nationals who are stranded in India due to flight suspension amid outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and we have completed all necessary task in this regard," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said.

On April 3, the Foreign Ministry issued a statement, saying that nearly 2,500 Bangladesh citizens including 1,000 students are currently stranded in India due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The government is firmly committed to bringing them back, from India and other countries once the situation becomes convenient, said the statement.

The US-Bangla airlines, one of the country's private carriers, will operate six special chartered flights from Chennai to Dhaka and two from Kolkata to Dhaka from April 20 to 25, an official said.

"We will operate all the flights by our 168-seat Boeing 737-800 ER from both Chennai and Kolkata only for carrying Bangladeshi nationals," an official of US Bangal said.

He said the stranded passengers will bear the cost of their own tickets for the flights the airlines is expecting to bring back more than 1,000 Bangladesh nationals from India by these eight flights.

The special flights are scheduled to take off from Chennai at 12:15 pm (local time) and arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 3:15 pm every day from April 20 to 25 while the flights to take off from Kolkata at 11:30 am (local time) and arrive here at 1 pm on April 21 and 23."We will operate all the flights by our 168-seat Boeing 737-800 ER from both Chennai and Kolkata























The government is set to start repatriation of Bangladeshi nationals who are stranded in India due to flight suspension amid outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic from April 25."We have arranged eight chartered flights to bring back more than 1,000 Bangladesh nationals who are stranded in India due to flight suspension amid outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and we have completed all necessary task in this regard," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said.On April 3, the Foreign Ministry issued a statement, saying that nearly 2,500 Bangladesh citizens including 1,000 students are currently stranded in India due to COVID-19 outbreak.The government is firmly committed to bringing them back, from India and other countries once the situation becomes convenient, said the statement.The US-Bangla airlines, one of the country's private carriers, will operate six special chartered flights from Chennai to Dhaka and two from Kolkata to Dhaka from April 20 to 25, an official said."We will operate all the flights by our 168-seat Boeing 737-800 ER from both Chennai and Kolkata only for carrying Bangladeshi nationals," an official of US Bangal said.He said the stranded passengers will bear the cost of their own tickets for the flights the airlines is expecting to bring back more than 1,000 Bangladesh nationals from India by these eight flights.The special flights are scheduled to take off from Chennai at 12:15 pm (local time) and arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 3:15 pm every day from April 20 to 25 while the flights to take off from Kolkata at 11:30 am (local time) and arrive here at 1 pm on April 21 and 23."We will operate all the flights by our 168-seat Boeing 737-800 ER from both Chennai and Kolkata