Saturday, 18 April, 2020, 8:10 PM
Minister’s bodyguard shoots man dead, held

Published : Saturday, 18 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Police have arrested Sub-Inspector Kishore Kumar, a bodyguard to Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque,for his alleged links to the shooting death of a man in Gazipur.
Police arrested him from Ashulia, on the outskirts of Dhaka, on Friday.
Kishore committed the murder with a government-registered gun, while off-duty, and must be punished, Minister Mozammel Haque said in a statement on Friday.
The victim, Md Shahid, 30, was shot dead on Thursday night at Kutubdia village in Kaliakoir upazila by the minister's bodyguard while another person Mohim Uddin, 32, was injured in the incident. Both were Kishore's friends, according to police.
Police believe an 'extramarital affair' between Kishore's wife and Mohim led to the murder.
Kishore often engaged in quarrels with his wife over her suspected affair with Mohim, said Officer-in-Charge of Kaliakoir Police Station Alamgir Hossain Majumdar.




On Thursday night, Kishore called Mohim out to a chat outdoors. Mohim and his friend Shahid were waiting in an open space for Kishore to arrive. Kishore arrived on the scene at around 10:00 pm and opened fire on them. Mohim was injured while his friend died on the spot, said the OC.
Police rescued Mohim and took him to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar. Shahid's wife filed a case on Friday.
"The murder is unacceptable and he is solely responsible for the act," the minister said.
Kishore had been off-duty for the last three days. "It is not acceptable to commit a crime with a weapon owned by the government. No-one is above the law and the criminal must face punishment," he said.



