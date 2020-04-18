Virus vaccine may be ready for mass production by autumn: Oxford prof





A team led by Sarah Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology, has recruited 500 volunteers from the ages of 18 to 55 for the early- and mid-stage randomized controlled trial. It will be extended to older adults and then to a final stage trial of 5,000 people. Gilbert said that the timing is ambitious but achievable.

"We would hope to have at least some doses that are ready to be used by September," she said in an interview. "There won't be enough for everywhere by then, but the more manufacturing we can do starting from now, then the more doses there will be."

Gilbert, whose research on vaccines began at the University of Oxford in 1994, was awarded a 2.2 million pound ($2.8 million) grant from the U.K.'s National Institute for Health Research and U.K. Research and Innovation in March to scale up her team's efforts to move into Covid-19 vaccine research.

The group's experimental immunization is among the first to enter clinical trials. The World Health Organization counts 70 vaccine candidates in development, with three others in human testing. They are from CanSino Biological Inc. and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology; Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Moderna Inc. along with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Gilbert's trial divides 510 participants into five groups that will be observed for about six months with the option for a follow-up visit about a year after entering the trial. One group will receive a second intramuscular shot of the vaccine four weeks after the initial immunization. -Bloomberg





















