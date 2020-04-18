Four arrested for storing, selling corona test kits





The arrestees are Anwar Hossain, Amit Basak, Shoayeb, and Shuvo. DMP's deputy commissioner (media) M Masudur Rahman confirmed the matter.

DMP (Ramna Zone) Senior Assistant Commissioner SM Shamim told media that a man on Thursday evening made a complaint to him that he bought 20 masks from a trader in Bangla Motor area at Tk 30,000 while the real price was Tk 3,600.

Following the allegation, two police teams from Ramna and Shahbagh police stations, led by SM Shamim and Assistant Commissioner (Patrol-Ramna) Javed Iqbal raided ABC Corporation office the office at 'Jahura Tower', he added.

During the raid, police seized 275 coronavirus testing kits, 9,050 pieces of normal masks, 100 pieces of N95 masks, 198 pieces of PPE, 960 pairs of hand gloves, 250 pairs of spectacles, 900 caps and 1,440 shoe covers.

The police official said when the hospitals are facing a shortage of Covid-19 testing kits and other gears to provide treatment, the arrested people hoarded these for making more profit.

Shahbagh police OC Abul Hasan said a case has been filed against the four persons under the Special Powers Act.





























