48 stranded Bangladeshis return from Thailand

About 48 Bangladeshis, including the body of a Bangladeshi national, returned from Bangkok by a special flight on Friday.

US-Bangla has led the first special flight for bringing back stranded Bangladeshis, says a press release.

It urged only Bangladeshis to contact 13605 or 01777777800-806 for reserving tickets for these special flights.

Earlier on the day, the airline announced that it will operate special flights to bring back Bangladeshis who were stranded in Chennai and Kolkata due to countrywide lockdown in India amid coronavirus outbreak.









