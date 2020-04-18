Video
Saturday, 18 April, 2020, 8:09 PM
Young people standing by the poor

Published : Saturday, 18 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

With the coronavirus wreaking havoc on the country, young people have come forward to help the poor and needy people.
Rickshaw-pullers, transport workers, day labourers, street vendors, hawkers, hotel employees, construction workers and other informal workers are bearing the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic
Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, a Dhaka University student and elected member of DUCSU, have so far helped around 1,000 disadvantaged people by providing them cooked meals twice a day.
The food is cooked at Teachers Student Centre (TSC) of DU and three teams under his supervision distribute them in different areas near DU     campus.
"When I saw an old man weeping on an empty street as he had no means of work and no food. I felt very sad and decided to do something for them," said, Shaikat.
"We first started to distribute rice, lentils, potatoes, oil and other essential items to 50 people every day from March 24 but now we're feeding 1,000 people in two shifts," he added.
Although he started to help rootless people within the campus area at his own expense and with the help of friends, now his team has support from many people, a large number of them are former students of DU.
Despite assurance of food and relief assistance from the government, people of this class are not getting full benefit.
The young people of the country have voluntarily taken the responsibilities to help the poor across the country.
In the meantime, the young people who have moved to their own villages from different places of the country have established a support camp for the poor.
Sayed Dardar, a Dhaka University student and Vice-President of DU-based Kushtia's student organization Gorai, said, "We are collecting cash and regular commodities from our friends and others. We buy rice, pulses, onion, oil, salt and then go from house to house to deliver them in small packets."
Another DU-based Kumarkhali Student Association (KSA) President Biplop Habib told the Daily Observer, "Even though we are passing a risky time we are still doing this out of our responsibility."
"We have already provided such assistance to 150 families in Kumarkhali. We have helped some families who could not reach anyone. We have secretly delivered this help to their homes."
Saifullah Munshi, Chairman of the Department of Virology at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, said, "Our young people are working at the risk of their own lives. They are doing a great job."
However, health experts said awareness and protection are very important as the virus is invisible. Our young people should be aware of it while serving people.


