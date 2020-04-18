Video
Saturday, 18 April, 2020
Senior journalist AZM Panna passes away

Published : Saturday, 18 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Senior journalist Abu Zafar Mohammad Panna died of neurological disorder while undergoing treatment at National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital (NINH) at Agargaon on Friday. He was 78.
"AZM Panna has breathed his last at 1pm at the neuroscience hospital," a relative of the late journalist, said.
He is survived by two sons, relatives and a host of well wishers and admirers.
Doing his MA in Bangla literature and diploma in journalism from Berlin-based International Institute for Journalism, veteran journalist AZM Panna worked at several media houses, including the then Pakistan Observer, Bangladesh Observer, Daily News and News Today as executive editor.
On April 14 in 1943, he was born to Mofizur Rahman and Afia Khatun in Feni. His wife Sultana Khan died two years ago.


