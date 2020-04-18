Video
Hosting the next IPL in Sri Lanka a pipe dream ?

Published : Saturday, 18 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
BIPIN DANI

Hosting the next IPL matches in Sri Lanka may not be a reality, according to Muthiah Muralitharan.
On Thursday, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has offered to host the 13th edition of the IPL, after the tournament was officially suspended by the BCCI "till further notice" amid the ongoing Covid-19.
The offer has come from the SLC chief Shammi Silva, who is confident that the pandemic would be eradicated from their country before India.
Speaking exclusively over telephone from Sri Lanka,  Muralitharan, who turned 48 on Friday, said, "it (the offer) is in talks but I don't see it as a practical solution. The crisis should first be eradicated from the entire world, not only Sri Lanka".     
"The players coming from foreign countries need to be quarantined for few days and vaccinated. It involves a big risk factor and all foreign players should agree to come here".
Muralitharan, who is also a bowling coach for the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team, would welcome Sri Lanka as host country if all these hurdles are overcome.
He, however, doesn't want the matches be played anywhere in empty stadiums. "I see no point in playing matches without spectators. The game cannot survive without spectators. There is no charm then", he added.
On the occasion of Murali's birthday on Friday, his Indian wife Madhi had prepared a special family lunch.
"We are all confined here. No friends and can't think of a birthday party celebrations", he signed off.














