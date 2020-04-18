Video
Saturday, 18 April, 2020
Saudi princess pleads for release from prison

Published : Saturday, 18 April, 2020

RIYADH, Apr 17: A prominent Saudi princess jailed without charges made a rare public appeal to the king and crown prince on Thursday for her release from a high-security prison, citing her "deteriorating" health.
Princess Basmah bint Saud, a 56-year-old businesswoman and an outspoken royal family member, was detained in March last year just before she was due to travel to Switzerland for medical treatment, according to a source close to her family.
The public plea for her release is the latest sign of turmoil within the kingdom's secretive royal family following the detention last month of King Salman's brother and nephew in an apparent attempt to stamp out internal dissent.    -AFP



