WWII veteran, 99, raises £18m for UK health workers

LONDON, Apr 17: A 99-year-old British World War II veteran who has become a global phenomenon for his fundraising efforts had on Friday raised over £18 million ($22 million, 20.3 million euros) for health workers fighting coronavirus.Tom Moore, a captain who served in India, completed his target of 100 laps of his 25-metre (82-foot) garden, with the help of his walking frame, on Thursday but is still pacing his grounds as the funds continue to pour in.Almost 900,000 people have now sponsored the veteran, who has provided a much-needed good news story to a public inundated with grim pandemic coverage, with politicians, royals and celebrities praising him as an "inspiration"."Thank you so much for your INCREDIBLE support and generosity so far," said the captain, who turns 100 at the end of the month, in his latest Twitter update. -AFP