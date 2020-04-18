Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 April, 2020, 8:09 PM
latest Suhrawardy Hospital's six doctors tested coronavirus positive       Bangladesh records 9 more coronavirus deaths, toll rises to 84      
Home Foreign News

‘Moscow has more coronavirus cases than state testing shows’

Published : Saturday, 18 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

MOSCOW, Apr 17: The novel coronavirus has penetrated more deeply into Moscow's population than official data show, private testing results among people without symptoms suggest.
Moscow, a city of 12.7 million people, is at the epicentre of Russia's coronavirus outbreak, having officially recorded 18,105 cases as of April 17, equivalent to just over 0.1% of its population.
Early results from the first commercial Russian tests suggest that a much higher proportion of people in Moscow are infected, and that the disease has spread among residents without symptoms.
Four commercial laboratories in Moscow began offering tests at a cost of between 1,050 roubles and 3,395 roubles ($14-45) each in late March and early April exclusively to people whom state tests do not cover.
That means people with no symptoms, no history of recent travel or no known contact with coronavirus patients.
Employees from three Moscow-based private laboratories told Reuters that positive results were coming back in between 1% and 5% of cases - a wide range but a significantly greater share than the official tally.
Like many countries, Russia is not carrying out mass testing, focusing solely on people with symptoms, those who have returned from abroad or people who have had known contact with infected individuals.
The authorities do not dispute that there are many asymptomatic cases and that their own testing cannot reflect the full scale of infection in the capital due to its limited scope.
"The actual number of people who are sick is significantly higher (than official data shows)," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told President Vladimir Putin on March 24, adding that every country was confronted with not knowing the true scale of the disease.     -REUTERS











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi princess pleads for release from prison
WWII veteran, 99, raises £18m for UK health workers
‘Moscow has more coronavirus cases than state testing shows’
Duterte threatens martial law-like virus crackdown
Malaysia turns back Rohingya boat over virus fears
Coronavirus: latest global developments
Putin, Xi slam attempts to blame China for late virus response
Trump was too slow in virus response: Poll


Latest News
Stranded Britons to leave Dhaka from April 21
Man with corona symptoms hospitalised in Pirojpur
Law minister's mother laid to rest
Suhrawardy Hospital's six doctors tested coronavirus positive
Man, son killed in lightning strike in Sylhet
7th session of 11th Parliament prorogued
2 fined for arranging wedding programme in Naogaon
Temporary kitchen markets open in Bogura to check COVID-19
Barguna locked down as man dies of coronavirus
Brief parliament session begins amid COVID-19 shutdown
Most Read News
15 more die, 266 contracted coronavirus infection in 24 hrs
Mitford Hospital's 12 staff including 5 doctors corona positive
Minister's gunman kills man on suspicion of illicit ties with wife!
Global coronavirus death toll reaches 144,858
Youth shot dead by 'minister's gunman'
Minister Anisul Huq's mother dies
Lockdown violators to face 6-month jail
3 BRAC students invent affordable ventilator
Stay home but beware of Dengue too
Champions League final: Uefa plans for final on 29 August
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft