‘Moscow has more coronavirus cases than state testing shows’





Moscow, a city of 12.7 million people, is at the epicentre of Russia's coronavirus outbreak, having officially recorded 18,105 cases as of April 17, equivalent to just over 0.1% of its population.

Early results from the first commercial Russian tests suggest that a much higher proportion of people in Moscow are infected, and that the disease has spread among residents without symptoms.

Four commercial laboratories in Moscow began offering tests at a cost of between 1,050 roubles and 3,395 roubles ($14-45) each in late March and early April exclusively to people whom state tests do not cover.

That means people with no symptoms, no history of recent travel or no known contact with coronavirus patients.

Employees from three Moscow-based private laboratories told Reuters that positive results were coming back in between 1% and 5% of cases - a wide range but a significantly greater share than the official tally.

Like many countries, Russia is not carrying out mass testing, focusing solely on people with symptoms, those who have returned from abroad or people who have had known contact with infected individuals.

The authorities do not dispute that there are many asymptomatic cases and that their own testing cannot reflect the full scale of infection in the capital due to its limited scope.

"The actual number of people who are sick is significantly higher (than official data shows)," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told President Vladimir Putin on March 24, adding that every country was confronted with not knowing the true scale of the disease. -REUTERS



















