Coronavirus: latest global developments





Over 31,000 deaths in US

There have been more than 2,135,410 reported infections around the world, from which more than 141,127 people have died, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT Thursday based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths of any country with 31,590 fatalities.

Italy is the hardest-hit country in Europe, with 22,170 deaths, Spain follows, with 19,130, then France 17,920 and Britain 13,729.

Brazil: minister sacked

Brazil's Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta says he has been sacked by President Jair Bolsonaro, after clashes over the country's response to the pandemic.

Easing restrictions

Switzerland, which has not imposed full confinement on its population, announces a three-stage easing of its restrictions, with some shops and services allowed to reopen from April 27.

South Africa's government partially eases a ban that had been imposed on mining.

More than 4.4 billion confined

More than 4.4 billion people, or nearly 57 percent of the world's population, have been asked or ordered to follow confinement measures in nearly 110 countries or territories, according to an AFP database Thursday.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo extends the state's shutdown until May 15, while Britain extends a lockdown in place since March 23 for "at least" another three weeks.

Japan expands a state of emergency to cover the whole country, allowing regional governors to urge people to stay indoors, but with no punitive measures or legal force.

'Historic' oil shock

The OPEC oil cartel says the world market for crude is undergoing "a historic shock that is abrupt, extreme and at global scale." In its latest monthly report it forecasts a "historical drop" in average daily demand for 2020.

'Grey areas' in China

French President Emmanuel Macron says there were grey areas in China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak and that things "happened that we don't know about", in an interview with the Financial Times.

G7 to coordinate

G7 leaders agree at a videoconference to coordinate the reopening of their economies after the pandemic.

US probes cause

The US administration says it is investigating the origins of the pandemic, saying it doesn't rule out that it came from a laboratory researching bats in Wuhan, China.

Chilean world-famous author dies

Celebrated writer Luis Sepulveda, exiled from his native Chile during the Pinochet dictatorship, dies in Spain of COVID-19 at the age of 70

Must wear masks

People in Poland are now obliged to cover their noses and mouths in public places, using either a mask or scarf. -AFP



















