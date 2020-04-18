Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 April, 2020, 8:08 PM
latest Suhrawardy Hospital's six doctors tested coronavirus positive       Bangladesh records 9 more coronavirus deaths, toll rises to 84      
Home Foreign News

Putin, Xi slam attempts to blame China for late virus response

Published : Saturday, 18 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

MOSCOW, Apr 17: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday rejected as counterproductive attempts to blame Beijing for delaying informing the world about the coronavirus, the Kremlin said.
Putin and Xi spoke after US President Donald Trump's administration berated China for not sharing data more quickly.
Washington is also investigating the origins of the coronavirus -- which has killed more than 140,000 people worldwide -- saying it doesn't rule out that the disease came from a laboratory researching bats in Wuhan, China.
The Kremlin said that during phone calls with Xi on Thursday, Putin praised "consistent and effective actions" of the Chinese "which allowed the epidemiological situation in the country to stabilise."
The leaders did not refer to the White House directly but stressed the "counterproductiveness" of attempts to blame China for not informing the world quickly enough about the appearance of a dangerous new infection.
Xi called attempts to politicise the pandemic "detrimental to international cooperation," according to a Chinese readout of the call reported by state-run Xinhua.
Xinhua also reported that Putin had called "attempts by some people to smear China" over the virus "unacceptable."
Since emerging in China at the end of last year, the pandemic has turned the world upside down, forcing half of humanity indoors and sending the global economy into freefall.
Putin and Xi also stressed the two countries' "strategic partnership" and said Russia and China were ready to help each other during the pandemic by exchanging specialists and supplying medical equipment, protective gear and medicines, the Kremlin said.
"The two leaders expressed confidence that our countries will be able to successfully overcome the pandemic-related challenges by continuing to closely cooperate," Putin's office said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi princess pleads for release from prison
WWII veteran, 99, raises £18m for UK health workers
‘Moscow has more coronavirus cases than state testing shows’
Duterte threatens martial law-like virus crackdown
Malaysia turns back Rohingya boat over virus fears
Coronavirus: latest global developments
Putin, Xi slam attempts to blame China for late virus response
Trump was too slow in virus response: Poll


Latest News
Stranded Britons to leave Dhaka from April 21
Man with corona symptoms hospitalised in Pirojpur
Law minister's mother laid to rest
Suhrawardy Hospital's six doctors tested coronavirus positive
Man, son killed in lightning strike in Sylhet
7th session of 11th Parliament prorogued
2 fined for arranging wedding programme in Naogaon
Temporary kitchen markets open in Bogura to check COVID-19
Barguna locked down as man dies of coronavirus
Brief parliament session begins amid COVID-19 shutdown
Most Read News
15 more die, 266 contracted coronavirus infection in 24 hrs
Mitford Hospital's 12 staff including 5 doctors corona positive
Minister's gunman kills man on suspicion of illicit ties with wife!
Global coronavirus death toll reaches 144,858
Youth shot dead by 'minister's gunman'
Minister Anisul Huq's mother dies
Lockdown violators to face 6-month jail
3 BRAC students invent affordable ventilator
Stay home but beware of Dengue too
Champions League final: Uefa plans for final on 29 August
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft