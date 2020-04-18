Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 April, 2020, 8:08 PM
latest Suhrawardy Hospital's six doctors tested coronavirus positive       Bangladesh records 9 more coronavirus deaths, toll rises to 84      
Home Foreign News

Trump was too slow in virus response: Poll

Published : Saturday, 18 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

WASHINGTON, Apr 17: Nearly two-thirds of Americans say President Donald Trump was too slow in taking major steps to address the threat to the United States from new coronavirus, a poll published on Thursday said.
According to the Pew Research Centre, 65 percent said Trump was tardy in responding when cases of the COVID-19 illness were first reported in other countries.
He initially downplayed the virus and has been keen to end the resulting lockdowns which have crippled the world's largest economy.
The Pew survey was conducted April 7-12 among a sample 4,917 American adults.
It found that 52 percent said Trump's public comments on the coronavirus outbreak are making the situation seem better than it really is.
Thirty-nine percent said he is presenting the situation about as it really is, while eight percent said he is making the situation seem worse than in reality.
Trump has been speaking at length during daily press conferences alongside medical experts.
On Thursday he recommended a gradual reopening of the economy, a day after saying "the data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases."
That declaration came on the same day tracking by Johns Hopkins University showed 2,569 US deaths over a previous 24-hour period, the heaviest daily toll of any country.
The Pew survey found that 73 percent of US adults said the worst is still to come in terms of problems the US is facing from the outbreak.
With state governors also working on plans to ease up on economic restrictions, 66 percent said their greater concern is that states will lift restrictions on public activity too quickly.
About half that number, 32 percent, said a reopening will not happen quickly enough.
The COVID-19 novel coronavirus emerged in China in late December. On January 21 US officials announced the country's first case, and other cases began emerging outside China leading the World Health Organization on January 30 to declare a "public health emergency of international concern."
Trump, who boasted in January that "we have it totally under control," did not declare a government initiative to "slow the spread" until March 16.
The United States has more coronavirus deaths -- in excess of 30,000 on Thursday -- than any other country, according to Johns Hopkins.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi princess pleads for release from prison
WWII veteran, 99, raises £18m for UK health workers
‘Moscow has more coronavirus cases than state testing shows’
Duterte threatens martial law-like virus crackdown
Malaysia turns back Rohingya boat over virus fears
Coronavirus: latest global developments
Putin, Xi slam attempts to blame China for late virus response
Trump was too slow in virus response: Poll


Latest News
Stranded Britons to leave Dhaka from April 21
Man with corona symptoms hospitalised in Pirojpur
Law minister's mother laid to rest
Suhrawardy Hospital's six doctors tested coronavirus positive
Man, son killed in lightning strike in Sylhet
7th session of 11th Parliament prorogued
2 fined for arranging wedding programme in Naogaon
Temporary kitchen markets open in Bogura to check COVID-19
Barguna locked down as man dies of coronavirus
Brief parliament session begins amid COVID-19 shutdown
Most Read News
15 more die, 266 contracted coronavirus infection in 24 hrs
Mitford Hospital's 12 staff including 5 doctors corona positive
Minister's gunman kills man on suspicion of illicit ties with wife!
Global coronavirus death toll reaches 144,858
Youth shot dead by 'minister's gunman'
Minister Anisul Huq's mother dies
Lockdown violators to face 6-month jail
3 BRAC students invent affordable ventilator
Stay home but beware of Dengue too
Champions League final: Uefa plans for final on 29 August
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft