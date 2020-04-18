

Take stern action against ship breaking yards



We hadn't expected such hasty and irresponsible response to the countrywide shutdown from our ship breaking community. They have not only violated a crucial health and safety guideline, but they have also put lives of thousands of workers at grave risk. Profiteering in the time of a grave health crisis is an unpardonable offence. We expect the government to take stern action against these covetous and callous money-makers.



What, however, amused us is the BSBA (Bangladesh Ship Breakers Association) president's response on resuming their operations. He has reportedly defended himself and fellow breakers by saying, 'they decided to reopen their yards because of the hardship faced by the workers and there was no government instruction regarding keeping operations close. Moreover, there were chances for materials to be stolen if yards suspend operations, so they restarted their activities.'

Should we take the government's shutdown order with a precondition to be applied by the ship breaking industry differently? And why does the point about the sufferings of workers arise since the country's industrial sector in general has suspended all operations?



The countrywide shutdown is applicable for all under no matter what circumstances.



Millions of RMG workers have been out of work, they are suffering too and billions of dollars worth of machinery and equipments are sitting idle at our factories. And we are unable to fathom the reasons stated by the BSBA president.

Workers, business owners to the general public are all suffering financially, in order to stay safe and prevent big scale transmission of the Coronavirus pandemic. And calculating profits and losses at such ominous of times is unfair, unethical and spiteful.











Whether the ship breaking workers are using personal protective gears or not, in case a community transmission occurs among the workers, the BSBA authorities must take full responsibility for that.



Once again, we draw urgent attention of the government to take strict and prompt action against the unethical and irresponsible ship breakers. They are noticeably playing with the health and safety issue of their workers. It must be stopped right away. Health comes first, profits later. As the country keeps passing through the most critical stage to contain the spreading of the Coronavirus pandemic - many of the ship breakers decided to reopen and resume their operations at Chittagong's Sitakunda upazila. Reportedly some 60 ship breaking yards have resumed operations from last Thursday. Also the owners took the foolhardy decision despite a worker's death with Coronavirus syndromes on last February.We hadn't expected such hasty and irresponsible response to the countrywide shutdown from our ship breaking community. They have not only violated a crucial health and safety guideline, but they have also put lives of thousands of workers at grave risk. Profiteering in the time of a grave health crisis is an unpardonable offence. We expect the government to take stern action against these covetous and callous money-makers.What, however, amused us is the BSBA (Bangladesh Ship Breakers Association) president's response on resuming their operations. He has reportedly defended himself and fellow breakers by saying, 'they decided to reopen their yards because of the hardship faced by the workers and there was no government instruction regarding keeping operations close. Moreover, there were chances for materials to be stolen if yards suspend operations, so they restarted their activities.'Should we take the government's shutdown order with a precondition to be applied by the ship breaking industry differently? And why does the point about the sufferings of workers arise since the country's industrial sector in general has suspended all operations?The countrywide shutdown is applicable for all under no matter what circumstances.Millions of RMG workers have been out of work, they are suffering too and billions of dollars worth of machinery and equipments are sitting idle at our factories. And we are unable to fathom the reasons stated by the BSBA president.Workers, business owners to the general public are all suffering financially, in order to stay safe and prevent big scale transmission of the Coronavirus pandemic. And calculating profits and losses at such ominous of times is unfair, unethical and spiteful.Whether the ship breaking workers are using personal protective gears or not, in case a community transmission occurs among the workers, the BSBA authorities must take full responsibility for that.Once again, we draw urgent attention of the government to take strict and prompt action against the unethical and irresponsible ship breakers. They are noticeably playing with the health and safety issue of their workers. It must be stopped right away. Health comes first, profits later.