Saturday, 18 April, 2020, 8:08 PM
Ensure welfare of marginal farmers

Published : Saturday, 18 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Dear Sir
The country's economy is naturally suffering from the Coronavirus. The prime minister announced the stimulus package for the assured loss of various important sectors of the economy. Agriculture is one of the driving forces of Bangladesh's economy.

She declared Tk 5,000 crore stimulus packages for farmers, as well as the allocation of Tk 9000 crore for fertilizer subsidy in the next budget. Farmers get the opportunity to get loans at interest rate of 5%. Landless farmers do not get the real value of their hard labour. Due to the dishonest middlemen and miller, many farmers are deprived of the fair value of the crop. Besides, they are also indebted at the end of the season due to the rising prices of seeds, fertilizers and other essential ingredients. Therefore, in the current deep crisis, it is important to ensure that marginalized landless and low capital farmers are provided benefits.





With giving the credit facility to so-called and transparent farmers, it will be difficult to overcome the distress of the agriculture sector. The kind attention of all concerned is highly expected to address the issue.

Abu Faruk
Bandarban



