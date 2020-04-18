Online academic activities: Rethinking is needed







Unfortunately, after all these announcements of academic activities suspension, the UGC authority has tried to create misconceptions about online classes by providing wrong information. According to the UGC authority, "examinations have been suspended throughout the world, students are anxious with their lives. A fear, panic has been created. How would they sit for online exams amid such fear as some students are now at Dhaka, some at Cox's Bazar or Bagerhat. Not all of them are connected via internet, nor all of them use smartphones. Moreover, who guarantees that students will not resort to unfair means by opening their books if there is online exam".



In fact, without being a tech-savvy, anyone, simply by browsing, may see that Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge, Yale or York, and other universities too, have switched their classes, examinations, and assessments to online due to the prevailing situation. Ironically, some of us often use the reference of other countries with a view to copying some practices that are totally against our culture while they feel reluctant to follow good practices of other countries that may benefit us. Secondly, the necessity of online classes emerges when people are physically or geographically distant from each other. If students are now in Cox's Bazar or Bagerhat. Isn't it then the time for them to join online classes?



Thirdly, since "Digital Bangladesh is a reality now" (ETV, October 20, 2019), and "the number of internet users in Bangladesh is 100 million" (Jugantor, January 13, 2020), and since the seventh mission statement of the UGC is to apply ICT to all spheres of education, isn't the question of whether Bangladeshi students use internet entirely unconvincing? Fourthly, if we still fear that university level students will cheat (it is because, first our education system voids of values and ethics, and second, we have failed to go beyond the traditional flawed examination system) in absence of their faculties, and still express rigidity to go for innovative examination approaches to stop cheating at the exam hall, surely it is the failure of all of us.



We do not seem to be worried about the consequences of keeping a public university closed for 218 days out of 365 days but we seem too much concerned about initiating online classes due to its minor and acceptable limitations.



Anyone with common sense should be able to imagine the degree of uncertainties university students may face due to such class and examination suspension. Is there any reason to feel proud that the session jam, which is pretty common for public universities, is a glorious part (!) of Bangladeshi education system? Is the decision of academic activities suspension not pushing our young generation toward frustration and depression as they stay away from study for a longer period while they stay close to the internet only seeing the death rates and devastating news, and sharing these on social media?

Here is an example of a university that has suspended all in-person academic activities due to COVID-19 but switched to online classes and examinations. The university, after the state level sudden decision of closure of all academic institutions for indefinite period, came to a decision that education at both the graduate and undergrad level must go on as the university authority has no right to let students loss their session. The only way to help students out is to move the entire system to online. They found that MCQ and take home/open book exams are the two best exam strategies in this situation.



For the former, one of the departments having 900 undergrad students assigned the number of students to the Teaching Assistants (TAs) and the faculties to take exams and invigilate. Using zoom, each invigilator monitored 20 to 26 students from her/his screen during the online MCQ test. After the exam time was over, the MCQ screen disappeared from the student's computer, which was deposited to the examiner's portal. For the latter, a period of two hours was given to the students to write their exam, which they emailed to their respective faculty as the exam ended.



York University of Canada recently completed their undergrad exams following the above procedures, and the faculties are going to publish semester final results soon online. Even the most popular course of Yale University's history, taught by Prof. Laurie Santos, has also switched its teaching, exams, and assessments to online. By the way, in Canada, USA, and Australia, and I am sure in other countries too, kindergarten students are also studying online.



Now let us analyze realistically what could have happened if, in the above example of York University, online classes were not initiated. Possibly, students would have wasted their winter semester, a troublesome situation between the students and the university would have emerged with the reimbursement of tuition fee for the unfinished business, students would end up each day with fakebook (they call it Facebook though)sharing the fearful images and news around COVID-19, some might become frustrated and sick doing nothing in their never ending leisure and seeing no hope for entering the job market with their degree completion certificates.



There is a saying that intelligent people learn from the past. Let us look at the past for a moment. The young generation may not know but the mature adults must not forget what happened in 1972. In fact, there was no alternative to taking two national education board level exams in the same year and giving hundred per cent pass marks to the students in a war devastated country as it was too difficult to make coordinated decisions regarding exams at that time. COVID-19, however, sent its arrival message in December 2019 and entered the house in March 2020 allowing us enough time to make decisions about continuing education at the university level, arranging IT training for those who need it, and thus saving students from living in uncertainty.



It does not make any sense that private universities should have session jam because public universities have it. Rather, since technology is so easily available in digital Bangladesh now, isn't it realistic to try to use technology at its best to minimize session jam at the university level education? Students from Nilphamari or Teknaf can simply email the photos of her/his hand written answer to their faculties if having no laptop/desktop.



Surely coronavirus will leave one day. But there will perhaps be no way to make up the immeasurable damage causing to the education of the university students due to the decision of academic activities suspension. We should remember that in the name of corona virus, moving students away from study would make them more prone to virtual virus as they pass idle time at home. Does it cost a lot to revisit the academic activities suspension decision and show our care and responsibilities toward the university students amid corona crisis? Surely not, if we want to do it.



The writer is an assistant professor, Department of Political Science and Sociology, and researcher, The Center for Peace Studies (CPS), North South University

(The opinions expressed in this article are the writer's own)

























The University Grants Commission (UGC), however, has already "urged the authorities of private universities to refrain from taking examinations and conducting admission activities online". First, on March 24, the UGC urged faculties to take online classes to manage the losses caused by the suspension of academic activities. Later, on April 6, the UGC asked private universities to refrain from taking examinations online, as, according to the UGC, some universities were doing so while others wanted to conduct their admission process for summer semester. Finally, the UGC decided to ask private universities not to take examinations online. An obvious question is whether and in what ways the UGC has estimated the cost of such decision as it involves the life and career choice of a large number of young people of Bangladesh.Unfortunately, after all these announcements of academic activities suspension, the UGC authority has tried to create misconceptions about online classes by providing wrong information. According to the UGC authority, "examinations have been suspended throughout the world, students are anxious with their lives. A fear, panic has been created. How would they sit for online exams amid such fear as some students are now at Dhaka, some at Cox's Bazar or Bagerhat. Not all of them are connected via internet, nor all of them use smartphones. Moreover, who guarantees that students will not resort to unfair means by opening their books if there is online exam".In fact, without being a tech-savvy, anyone, simply by browsing, may see that Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge, Yale or York, and other universities too, have switched their classes, examinations, and assessments to online due to the prevailing situation. Ironically, some of us often use the reference of other countries with a view to copying some practices that are totally against our culture while they feel reluctant to follow good practices of other countries that may benefit us. Secondly, the necessity of online classes emerges when people are physically or geographically distant from each other. If students are now in Cox's Bazar or Bagerhat. Isn't it then the time for them to join online classes?Thirdly, since "Digital Bangladesh is a reality now" (ETV, October 20, 2019), and "the number of internet users in Bangladesh is 100 million" (Jugantor, January 13, 2020), and since the seventh mission statement of the UGC is to apply ICT to all spheres of education, isn't the question of whether Bangladeshi students use internet entirely unconvincing? Fourthly, if we still fear that university level students will cheat (it is because, first our education system voids of values and ethics, and second, we have failed to go beyond the traditional flawed examination system) in absence of their faculties, and still express rigidity to go for innovative examination approaches to stop cheating at the exam hall, surely it is the failure of all of us.We do not seem to be worried about the consequences of keeping a public university closed for 218 days out of 365 days but we seem too much concerned about initiating online classes due to its minor and acceptable limitations.Anyone with common sense should be able to imagine the degree of uncertainties university students may face due to such class and examination suspension. Is there any reason to feel proud that the session jam, which is pretty common for public universities, is a glorious part (!) of Bangladeshi education system? Is the decision of academic activities suspension not pushing our young generation toward frustration and depression as they stay away from study for a longer period while they stay close to the internet only seeing the death rates and devastating news, and sharing these on social media?Here is an example of a university that has suspended all in-person academic activities due to COVID-19 but switched to online classes and examinations. The university, after the state level sudden decision of closure of all academic institutions for indefinite period, came to a decision that education at both the graduate and undergrad level must go on as the university authority has no right to let students loss their session. The only way to help students out is to move the entire system to online. They found that MCQ and take home/open book exams are the two best exam strategies in this situation.For the former, one of the departments having 900 undergrad students assigned the number of students to the Teaching Assistants (TAs) and the faculties to take exams and invigilate. Using zoom, each invigilator monitored 20 to 26 students from her/his screen during the online MCQ test. After the exam time was over, the MCQ screen disappeared from the student's computer, which was deposited to the examiner's portal. For the latter, a period of two hours was given to the students to write their exam, which they emailed to their respective faculty as the exam ended.York University of Canada recently completed their undergrad exams following the above procedures, and the faculties are going to publish semester final results soon online. Even the most popular course of Yale University's history, taught by Prof. Laurie Santos, has also switched its teaching, exams, and assessments to online. By the way, in Canada, USA, and Australia, and I am sure in other countries too, kindergarten students are also studying online.Now let us analyze realistically what could have happened if, in the above example of York University, online classes were not initiated. Possibly, students would have wasted their winter semester, a troublesome situation between the students and the university would have emerged with the reimbursement of tuition fee for the unfinished business, students would end up each day with fakebook (they call it Facebook though)sharing the fearful images and news around COVID-19, some might become frustrated and sick doing nothing in their never ending leisure and seeing no hope for entering the job market with their degree completion certificates.There is a saying that intelligent people learn from the past. Let us look at the past for a moment. The young generation may not know but the mature adults must not forget what happened in 1972. In fact, there was no alternative to taking two national education board level exams in the same year and giving hundred per cent pass marks to the students in a war devastated country as it was too difficult to make coordinated decisions regarding exams at that time. COVID-19, however, sent its arrival message in December 2019 and entered the house in March 2020 allowing us enough time to make decisions about continuing education at the university level, arranging IT training for those who need it, and thus saving students from living in uncertainty.It does not make any sense that private universities should have session jam because public universities have it. Rather, since technology is so easily available in digital Bangladesh now, isn't it realistic to try to use technology at its best to minimize session jam at the university level education? Students from Nilphamari or Teknaf can simply email the photos of her/his hand written answer to their faculties if having no laptop/desktop.Surely coronavirus will leave one day. But there will perhaps be no way to make up the immeasurable damage causing to the education of the university students due to the decision of academic activities suspension. We should remember that in the name of corona virus, moving students away from study would make them more prone to virtual virus as they pass idle time at home. Does it cost a lot to revisit the academic activities suspension decision and show our care and responsibilities toward the university students amid corona crisis? Surely not, if we want to do it.The writer is an assistant professor, Department of Political Science and Sociology, and researcher, The Center for Peace Studies (CPS), North South University(The opinions expressed in this article are the writer's own)