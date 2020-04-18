

Profit-driven economy spells Corona disaster in world



We have read about the 1918 flue pandemic better known as Spanish flue. From its name it seems to have originated in Spain but there has not been any universal consensus about where it originated. It was an influenza pandemic that lasted from January 1918 to December 1920. The pandemic infected one third of the world population making it one of the deadliest pandemic in human history. In the first 25 weeks it killed about two and a half crore people around the globe. In another estimation the death toll was said to have been between two crore and five crore while the other put the death toll at 10 crore.



A very few of us might recall the Asian flu that was originated in Guizhou Province of China in 1956. It lasted two years before it ended in 1958. In those two years it killed 2 crore people in China, Singapore, Hong Kong and the United States. The death tally was compiled by the World Health Organization (WHO). Of the two crore people, 69,800 were killed in the US alone.



Another pandemic of influenza in 1968 killed 10 lakh people. As the first case was reported in Hong Kong it came to be known as Hong Kong flue. It took only 17 days for the virus to spread from Hong Kong to Singapore and Vietnam and within three months it travelled to the Philippines, India, Australia, Europe and the United States. Of the 10, 00000, the flue killed 5, 00000 people in Hong Kong alone.



The very recent pandemic is called HIV/AIDS pandemic. It was first identified in Democratic Republic of Congo in 1976. Since 1981 it has killed 3 crore 60 lakh people. At present in Sub-Saharan countries about 3-5 crore people are living with AIDS. But with the improvement of science and treatment annual global deaths dropped from about 22 lakhs to 16 lakhs.



I don't want to make the list longer. I just want to remind the readers of the pandemic the world had to face. We are to remember that it is not the time of Spanish flue or Asian flu. The world has seen miracles in its advancement towards a better world in terms of everything. But still in this era of the highest development of science we are not able to fight a virus. It is a million dollar question to the world citizens. Why things are falling apart even in those countries that are considered to be the most powerful. One after another they are collapsing like a pack of cards.



Italy was the first to collapse in the face of the attack of the invisible virus. Spain, France, Germany and finally the United States of America that often threaten developing and under-developing countries with dire consequence if they don't follow their prescriptions. And they have already brought many of the countries to their knees killing millions of people. The readers may wonder why the writer has brought up political discussion. Yes, it is politics that finally seals people's fate. It depends on the polity of a state how it faces a deadly situation like Coronavirus.



A few examples will suffice to prove the point. Take China as for example. This country was the first to contract Covid-19 virus but it in no time has been able to contain the virus while all the so-called capitalist superpower are crumbling down one after another. The same can be said about Cuba, Vietnam and even Kerala, a province of India and within a very close proximity to our country. How could they manage it? The answer lies in the system of the government. I personally don't deem China to be a communist country. But China still holds the legacy of communism. Its large-scale collective ownership of major industries including its medical industry, the central planning and organizational ability inherited from its past socialist regimes have been decisive factors in fighting the virus.



China even offered help of essential testing kits and medical supplies to the USA but the Trump administration rejected outright. It is not rivalry between the two countries or any hostility for which Trump had rejected such offer at a crucial time, it is rather business that drives the US economy. Pharmaceuticals, insurance and oil are in the hands of corporate houses that make up the US finance capital. It is worried that if its markets are flooded by cheap medical supplies and testing kits of China then the US finance capital might see collapse in near future.



The present predicament of the USA is its profit-driven economy. It has no way out. The country is now even running short of body bags to carry corpses to their graveyards. The same applies to Italy, Spain and France. Germany too follows the same path.



Let's now have a look at the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. The response to the virus attack in Vietnam has extremely been successful. The country has as so far seen no death. Only about 300 people have contracted the virus. Vietnam's University of Science and Technology in no time developed the Coronavirus test kits at affordable price of about $15 dollars. It yielded a positive result. More than twenty countries are now seeking its kits. One of the measures it took was testing of people on massive scale and people with positive result were very quickly taken into isolation.



Why Vietnam could do this? It could because it has higher vaccination rate even than the USA and its medical treatment is cheap. More astonishingly the poor and ethnic minority people receive medical treatment free of cost. The medical industry is not profit-driven like the USA and European countries.



Kerala is the province of India with a leftist force in power. This part of India has also set unique examples of how to stand in the face of a disaster. The province has the highest literacy rate (93.9%), highest life expectancy (77 years) and highest human development index. While India's private hospitals are very much expensive Kerala prioritized its health sector and instilled a spirit of collectivism into the minds of people and this is the key to its success. The same features we see in the case of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Cuba and Nepal.



Nepal is still far way to go in terms of its planned socialist economy. Although Nepal Communist Party is in power it has never called the country a socialist one. It, however, said Nepal was heading towards socialism. It is still at its nascent stage but this country too has been able to stem the attack of the virus. The country set unique examples as to how political leaders should behave. All cabinet ministers pledged to contribute their one-month salary to the government fund of $4.1 million meant for poor people during the hard time of Coronavirus lockdown.



In my previous writing I talked about Cuba and how it saved its own people and then hundreds of expert doctors spread across the globe including Europe, Latin America and even Africa to help people fight the deadly virus. With only one crore 10 lakh people this island sends more doctors to developing nations than the World Health Organization does. Cuba also developed Interferon Alfa-2B medication to fight the Covid-19 virus. Not only that the country is sharing it with others without any profit motive and this is what makes the difference between a socialist system and the capitalist one.



China, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Kerala, Cuba and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Nepal could make it all possible only because they put priority on people's need and health. They are concerned with only people's needs. The so-called superpowers came crumbing down because their every concern is driven by individual profit that always spells disasters. Such disasters are not few in human history.



The writer is a senior sub-editor at the Daily Observer



















