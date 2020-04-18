Dhaka ranks 4th in AQI

Bangladesh's capital Dhaka ranked 4th worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday morning.

The city had a score of 153 at 8:18am, indicating that the air quality was 'unhealthy'.

When the AQI value is between 150 and 200, everyone may begin to experience health effects.

Thailand's Chiang Mai, China's Chongqing and Ukraine's Kyiv occupied the first three spots in the list of cities with the worst air quality with AQI scores of 165, 163 and 158 respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.







