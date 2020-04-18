Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 April, 2020, 8:07 PM
latest Suhrawardy Hospital's six doctors tested coronavirus positive       Bangladesh records 9 more coronavirus deaths, toll rises to 84      
Home News

Dhaka ranks 4th in AQI

Published : Saturday, 18 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh's capital Dhaka ranked 4th worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday morning.
The city had a score of 153 at 8:18am, indicating that the air quality was 'unhealthy'.
When the AQI value is between 150 and 200, everyone may begin to experience health effects.
Thailand's Chiang Mai, China's Chongqing and Ukraine's Kyiv occupied the first three spots in the list of cities with the worst air quality with AQI scores of 165, 163 and 158 respectively.
The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
COVID-19: Satkhira dairy farmers forced to dump huge milk every day
Dhaka ranks 4th in AQI
Do Dr Moyeen’s kids know dad died in frontline battle?
Some 30 people were injured when a fire broke out in a petrol shop
Two sent to isolation in two districts
2,162 foreign returnees sent to home quarantine in five districts
Coronavirus also testing human relations
World Meteorological Day today


Latest News
Stranded Britons to leave Dhaka from April 21
Man with corona symptoms hospitalised in Pirojpur
Law minister's mother laid to rest
Suhrawardy Hospital's six doctors tested coronavirus positive
Man, son killed in lightning strike in Sylhet
7th session of 11th Parliament prorogued
2 fined for arranging wedding programme in Naogaon
Temporary kitchen markets open in Bogura to check COVID-19
Barguna locked down as man dies of coronavirus
Brief parliament session begins amid COVID-19 shutdown
Most Read News
15 more die, 266 contracted coronavirus infection in 24 hrs
Mitford Hospital's 12 staff including 5 doctors corona positive
Minister's gunman kills man on suspicion of illicit ties with wife!
Global coronavirus death toll reaches 144,858
Youth shot dead by 'minister's gunman'
Minister Anisul Huq's mother dies
Lockdown violators to face 6-month jail
3 BRAC students invent affordable ventilator
Stay home but beware of Dengue too
Champions League final: Uefa plans for final on 29 August
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft