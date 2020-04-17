Video
Friday, 17 April, 2020, 10:35 PM
Hajj Registration Extended Till April 30

HAAB fears loss of Tk 6,125cr  this year due to Covid-19

Published : Friday, 17 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Staff Correspondent

Although the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has asked foreign governments to suspend Hajj process for their pilgrims this year due to the global coronavirus outbreak, Bangladesh government is continuing Hajj procedures for the intending pilgrims.
Following the development without suspending the Hajj procedures, the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) and Bangladesh government have extended the time of registration of the pilgrims intending to perform Hajj this year till April 30 from April 16.
According to the announcement, the pilgrims will be able to register their names by depositing the fees in banks till April 30 for performing Hajj this year.
At the same time, the leaders of HAAB, the apex body of Hajj agents, are apprehending a net loss of around Tk 6,125 crore this year due to the cancellation of Umrah and Hajj (Pilgrimage) this year due
to the impact of Covid-19.
HAAB President Shahadat Hossain Taslim told this correspondent that although there is an uncertainty over the ritual of Hajj this year, the time of registration was extended to complete the procedures, so that the registered pilgrims can be sent any time, whenever the Saudi Authority gives assurance to hold the Hajj.
"We have already announced returning the money of the intending pilgrims, if the Hajj is not performed this year. Those who don't want to go next year will get their money back showing their documents. But, those who want to perform Hajj next year will get priority," he added.
He claimed that the Hajj and Umrah agents of the country will have to face huge loss this year due to postponement of Umrah since March 2 this year and uncertainty over performance of Hajj this season.
Mentioning the loss of the Hajj and Umrah agents, HAAB recently submitted a letter to the Religious Affairs Ministry, Finance Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office seeking necessary support for the survival of the sector.
Taslim said they are apprehending a net loss of around Tk 6,125 crore this year. Of those, Tk 50 crore will be incurred for paying office rents and salaries of around 20,000 officials and employees of 1,234 Hajj and Umrah agents.




The Umrah agents have paid around Tk 100 crore to the Saudi and local authorities for air ticket, house rent and visa processing before suspension of the Umrah on March 2 this year. At the same time, Tk 50 crore was needed for paying the staff and office expenses for March.
Tk 25 crore was spend for air tickets of the pilgrims intending to perform Umrah during Ramadan. Around one lakh more pilgrims were intending to perform Umrah during the upcoming Ramadan. As a result, deals worth around Tk 1,000 crore were also lost by this sector.
Besides, the private Hajj agents, that cater around 96 per cent of the pilgrims allocated for Bangladesh by the Saudi government, were fearing a loss of Tk 4,800 crore this year, if the Hajj is not performed this year.
The Hajj agents have demanded necessary incentives for the agents.



