Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 April, 2020, 10:34 PM
latest Four hoarders of coronavirus kits, gears on remand       15 more die, 266 contracted coronavirus infection in 24 hrs       Global coronavirus death toll reaches 144,858      
Home Front Page

Banking hours to be 10am-1pm from April 19: BB

Published : Friday, 17 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has fixed the banking hours from 10:00am to 1:00pm from April 19 amid the general holidays.
"Banks will remain open from 10am to 2pm while the transaction will be made between 10am and 1pm," said a Bangladesh Bank (BB) circular issued here on Thursday.
The new time will continue until a further notice, the circular added.
Besides, the central bank has instructed all banks to keep open at least one
branch of their respective bank in each district or an important place of districts.
BB has also asked banks to keep open foreign currency dealing authorised dealer branches in metropolitan or divisional cities.
The central bank has also directed the banks to maintain the safety and hygiene related guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) while operating the banks.
From March 29, banks have been providing services on a limited scale during the countrywide general holidays announced by the government due to coronavirus pandemic.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HAAB fears loss of Tk 6,125cr  this year due to Covid-19
Trump to ease lockdown, saying virus cases have ‘passed peak’
Trump threatens to adjourn Congress to fill govt vacancies
Only a Covid-19 vaccine will allow return to ‘normalcy’: UN chief
Banking hours to be 10am-1pm from April 19: BB
Undocumented workers start arriving from Mideast
Coronavirus:  ‘Artonad’ set up disinfection tunnel in Mirpur
Prof Flora, Prof Alamgir in quarantine


Latest News
Woman with corona symptoms dies in Barishal
Thakurgaon corona infected patients stand 5
Two more corona cases detect in Thakurgaon
Doctor, nurse, policemen infected with coronavirus in Bhairab
Panchagarh put under lockdown
COVID-19: Radiant donates hydroxychloroquine tablets to govt
Malaysia turns back Rohingya boat over Covid-19 fears
Bangladeshi stabbed dead in South Africa
27 more people test positive for coronavirus in Narsingdi
Noted art director Mohiuddin Faruque dies
Most Read News
Freight forwarding sector needs urgent stimulus package
16 city areas considered corona 'Red Zone'
341 new cases, 10 deaths reported in 24 hrs
First doctor to die from coronavirus
Entire Bangladesh at risk of coronavirus, warns Govt
Mitford Hospital's 12 staff including 5 doctors corona positive
Six IEDCR staff infected with coronavirus, Dr Flora goes to isolation
Sorry, dear God... Sorry Bangladesh!
PM urges to offer Taraweeh at home
Hosts want Dhaka to take back labourers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft