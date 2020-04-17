Banking hours to be 10am-1pm from April 19: BB





"Banks will remain open from 10am to 2pm while the transaction will be made between 10am and 1pm," said a Bangladesh Bank (BB) circular issued here on Thursday.

The new time will continue until a further notice, the circular added.

Besides, the central bank has instructed all banks to keep open at least one

branch of their respective bank in each district or an important place of districts.

BB has also asked banks to keep open foreign currency dealing authorised dealer branches in metropolitan or divisional cities.

The central bank has also directed the banks to maintain the safety and hygiene related guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) while operating the banks.

From March 29, banks have been providing services on a limited scale during the countrywide general holidays announced by the government due to coronavirus pandemic. -BSS



















Bangladesh Bank (BB) has fixed the banking hours from 10:00am to 1:00pm from April 19 amid the general holidays."Banks will remain open from 10am to 2pm while the transaction will be made between 10am and 1pm," said a Bangladesh Bank (BB) circular issued here on Thursday.The new time will continue until a further notice, the circular added.Besides, the central bank has instructed all banks to keep open at least onebranch of their respective bank in each district or an important place of districts.BB has also asked banks to keep open foreign currency dealing authorised dealer branches in metropolitan or divisional cities.The central bank has also directed the banks to maintain the safety and hygiene related guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) while operating the banks.From March 29, banks have been providing services on a limited scale during the countrywide general holidays announced by the government due to coronavirus pandemic. -BSS