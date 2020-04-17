Undocumented workers start arriving from Mideast





Some 350 of them were to return from Kuwait and 440 others from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first phase, a Foreign Ministry official said.

Migrant workers are waiting in different Middle Eastern countries to catch flights to return home. Foreign Ministry estimated that about 10,000 to 15, 000 undocumented workers including jail inmates from Oman,



Lebanon and Qatar are likely to return but some sources said the number is obviously more than that.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry has taken up massive plan to stop further infection of corona virus from the returnees. For sending them to institutional quarantine, the Foreign Ministry urged the Armed Forces Division (AFD) to take necessary steps in this regard, "everyone will undergo a medical checkup at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) and then be sent to 14-day institutional quarantine under Armed Forces Division (AFD) arrangements," the official said.

AFD is working to create facilities for institutional quarantining of over 5,000 people and after readying them and the arrangement will be able to safely send 3000-4000 persons to quarantine every week.

To provide job to the returnees, the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday decided that the government would provide loans up to Taka five to seven lakhs to jobless expatriate workers in agriculture sector on their return home.

It also said that every returnee will receive Taka 5000 on arrival at the airport while the family of expatriate workers who died of coronavirus will get Taka 300,000.

International Labour Organisation (ILO) said that the intensifying economic effects of COVID-19 on the world of work could see nearly 200 million job losses in the next three months, adding that the full or partial lockdowns in countries across the globe to affect almost 2.7 billion workers.



















